Drexel Hamilton Welcomes the Honorable Patrick J. Murphy to its Board of Advisors

Drexel Hamilton, the sole investment bank that is 100% veteran-owned and operated, is excited to announce the appointment of the Honorable Patrick J. Murphy, Army veteran and former undersecretary and acting secretary of the Army, as Chairman of its Board of Advisors.

"Patrick Murphy is one of the leading voices of the Post-9/11 generation of veterans, with an expertise in cybersecurity, entrepreneurship and perhaps most importantly, getting veterans hired – and that is what we're all about," said Anthony Felice, Drexel Hamilton's Managing Partner.

"I look forward to working with the team at Drexel Hamilton to support their social mission of hiring, training and mentoring veterans for careers in finance," said Murphy. "In a word, it's about authenticity. On top of their finance experience and expertise, Drexel Hamilton is 100% veteran owned and operated, made up of 65% veterans with over 55 deployments, 26 deployment awards and 5 purple hearts among them. Drexel Hamilton is the real deal."

Innovating and Advocating on Behalf of Service Members

After his service as a paratrooper and a Judge Advocate Counsel (JAG), Patrick was elected in 2006 to represent Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district in the House of Representatives, as America's first Iraq Veteran to serve.

Patrick served as the 32nd Under Secretary and later Acting Secretary of the Army. At the Pentagon, Patrick implemented the world's largest intranet platform—Army Knowledge Online 2.0—allowing soldiers to seamlessly access their medical, training, and education records.

After leaving the Pentagon, Patrick continued to leverage talents and resources from across our society to strengthen America's military and support its service members, including acting as the Distinguished Chair for Innovation and Strategic Engagement at the United States Military Academy at West Point, advising both Fortune 500 Companies & nonprofits, as well as being a lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.

About Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton takes immense pride in being the only securities broker-dealer that is 100% veteran-owned and operated. With a certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise status and over 65% of our employees being military veterans, we possess an exceptional track record in underwriting and executing securities transactions for corporations, municipalities, and financial institutions, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to the veteran community.

