ADCOLOR Announces 2023-2024 Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced the members of its 2023-2024 ADCOLOR Advisory Board (AAB). Featuring promising talent from a wide range of creative industries, this year's AAB embodies ADCOLOR's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back" and supports the organization's goal to create a community of diverse professionals who support and uplift one another.

Of note, this year's AAB includes two new Co-Chairs: Aaron Francois, Associate Strategy Director of Laundry Service, Founder of Black Visionaries and 2022 Mr. ADCOLOR; and Kristen Dufauchard, Marketing Lead, Talent and DE&I at Nielsen and Founder of aKrewe NOLA. Jochebed Fekadu, Director, DE&I at Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, joins them as the new Chief of Staff. This Executive Team will provide oversight of the AAB committees and the holistic FUTURES experience.

The full roster of AAB members is provided below.

The primary focus of the AAB is the ADCOLOR FUTURES program, which has been instrumental in identifying and nurturing the next generation of leaders since its inception in 2012. Now in its 12th year, the esteemed program received nearly 400 applications for this year's FUTURES class, making the 2023 acceptance rate approximately 9%. The 2023 class of FUTURES will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Since becoming an ADCOLOR FUTURE back in 2018, I immediately knew that I wanted to pour back into this community the same way it poured into me," said Co-Chair Francois. "The FUTURES program is more than just a 'moment in time'; it's a reconstruction of your career potential that stays with you forever. It's our duty as the AAB to continuously adapt our approach to the program to account for the new – often challenging – landscape both incoming classes and our alumni base are currently maneuvering within."

"This year's AAB is composed of professionals and creatives committed to developing and empowering our FUTURES to ascend in their organizations and respective industries," said Co-Chair Dufauchard. "This dynamic AAB cohort shares what has always been my own personal mission to create safe and brave spaces for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities to gather, learn and grow. It is an honor to work with this group of changemakers as we reach back and move culture forward."

The AAB is comprised of several committees that help execute all facets of the FUTURES program. This begins with the selection process, which is handled by the Planning Committee who also helps on-board and engage the new class of FUTURES once they're announced. A key part of the in-person FUTURES experience includes the annual ADCOLOR FUTURES Hackathon, which is facilitated by the Hackathon Committee. The FUTURES also participate in exclusive programming and networking opportunities, which is curated by the Learning & Development Committee and helps both current and past FUTURES elevate their careers. With 11 previous FUTURES classes totaling over 300 alumni, the Alumni Engagement Committee is tasked with fostering connectivity between this growing list of FUTURES.

"I am truly inspired by the commitment and passion of the remarkable individuals who have joined this year's ADCOLOR Advisory Board," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "Their collective insights as FUTURES alumni and long-time ADCOLOR community members will invigorate the FUTURES program and how we nurture this emerging talent. I am confident that their invaluable contributions will propel ADCOLOR and the FUTURES programs to even greater heights."

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

2023-2024 ADCOLOR Advisory Board Roster

Executive Team

CO-CHAIR | Aaron Francois : Associate Strategy Director, Laundry Service; Founder, Black Visionaries

CO-CHAIR | Kristen Dufauchard : Marketing Lead, Talent and DE&I, Nielsen; Founder, aKrewe NOLA

CHIEF OF STAFF | Jochebed Fekadu : Director, DE&I, Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Planning Committee

CO-LEAD | Keyon Branch : Manager, Influencer, Talent & Culture Marketing, National Football League (NFL)

CO-LEAD | Sylvia Knight Hanner : Senior Manager, NA Marketing - Audience & Media Strategy, Weight Watchers Inc

Cheyenne Cameron-Pruitt : Senior Manager- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Programs, FleishmanHillard

Destanee Bonds : Creator, Power in Prose

Emmeline Jean : Account Executive, LinkedIn

Rachelle Olden : Lead, Tech Equity Collective, Google

Hackathon Committee

CO-LEAD | Alicia Harris : Senior Director of Strategy, United Entertainment Group

CO-LEAD | Robert H. Tate : Principal Account Manager, Digital Advertising Sales - Technology, Google

Armando Sanchez-Monsivais : Ad Product Specialist, Twitch/Amazon Ads

Kevin Kim : Digital Partnerships Manager, Mastercard

Lauren Guity : Senior Industry Account Manager, Global Media Sales, Microsoft

Marcus Andrew : Social Strategy Lead, Films, Apple (Apple TV+)

Natalie Alcide : Senior Art Director, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

Learning & Development Committee

CO-LEAD | Geoff McHenry : Group Strategy Director, Translation

CO-LEAD | Pilar McQuirter : Chief Strategy Officer, The New Vanguard

Courtney Jones : VP, Business Development & Growth Director, The Martin Agency

Gabrielle Gomez : Associate Director, Creative Recruiting, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

Kia Robinson : Manager, Social Media Strategy, Hilton

Mefah Joyner: Global Product Marketing Manager, TikTok

Tiffany Leung : DEI Program Manager II, Amazon

Alumni Engagement Committee

CO-LEAD | Carlin Dixon : Associate Director, DEI Strategy , TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

CO-LEAD | Cherish Lee : Communications Strategy Director, Droga5

Brandon Clark : Sr Client Executive, Microsoft Ads

Ivy Phan : Senior Art Director, Grey NY

Jacklyn Baillergeon : Strategy Director, Fig

Nicole Godreau : Global Creative Strategist, Spotify

Samra Seifu : ACD, Contender

