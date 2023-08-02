Amcor to report Full Year 2023 results

Aug. 2, 2023

ZURICH, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Full Year 2023 results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2023 after the US market closes on Wednesday 16 August 2023.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 16 August 2023 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 17 August 2023. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:


888 440 4149 (toll-free) 



646 960 0661 (local)

Australia:


1800 519 630 (toll-free)



02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom: 


0800 358 0970 (toll-free) 



020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong, China:


+852 3002 3410 (local)

Singapore:


+65 3159 5133 (local)

All other countries:


+1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)




Conference ID


8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Tracey Whitehead

Global Head of Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028 

tracey.whitehead@amcor.com


Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9070
damien.bird@amcor.com

Damon Wright
Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+ 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682
damon.wright@amcor.com




Media – Europe

Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications

Amcor

+41 78 698 69 40
ernesto.duran@amcor.com

Media – Australia
James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 448 881 174
jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

Media – North America

Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC

+1 212 521 4879

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal 2022, around 44,000 Amcor people generated US$15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

