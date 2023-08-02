Amynta Appoints John Mattioli to Lead Canadian Surety Operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta, a global distributor of insurance products and services, announced it has hired John Mattioli as the new leader of Canada for Amynta Surety Solutions. Mattioli will lead the build out of surety operations in the Canadian market, based in Toronto, Ontario.

Amynta Surety Solutions offers unparalleled underwriting expertise across the commercial surety market, serving the Fortune 1000 market, large private account business and specialty market niches.

"We are excited to expand our Canadian presence with the hiring of John. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge, relationships, and expertise to this role," said Michael Toppi, CEO of Amynta Surety Solutions. "We are building a strong surety presence in the Canadian market and are well positioned to provide localized surety expertise and service to our broker partners and clients."

Mattioli brings more than 35 years of underwriting and leadership experience in surety and commercial insurance. He joins from NovaRisk, where he was Managing Partner. Previously, Mattioli held various underwriting and leadership roles at Aviva Canada, Travelers, and Zurich.

For more information about Amynta Surety Canada, please contact John Mattioli at (416) 399-9315 or at John.Mattioli@amyntagroup.com.

