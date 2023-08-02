Footasylum Taps NewStore and Talon.One to Enable Omnichannel Shopping Experiences

The fashion streetwear and sportswear brand has embraced a MACH approach to drive innovation across its retail business

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced that Footasylum has selected the company to power the omnichannel experience across its 60 stores in the U.K. This new partnership builds on Footasylum's modern technology architecture, which also includes Talon.One , the leading promotion and loyalty automation solution. Together, NewStore and Talon.One will create a truly omnichannel experience for Footasylum's customers.

"In order to keep up with the pace of innovation and grow our business, we need a technology architecture that is open, flexible, and scalable. But we cannot build it ourselves. We need commerce partners that align with our vision," said Mike Wallwork, eCommerce Director, Footasylum. "That is why we are working with MACH-certified companies like NewStore and Talon.One. These innovative platforms and tools will help us achieve our goals and continue to provide the exceptional level of service our customers expect."

Established in 2005, Footasylum has made a name for itself as a leading fashion streetwear and sportswear retailer as well as a brand and trend incubator. The company prides itself on offering the latest and most exclusive products from brands like Nike, adidas, Jordan Brand, Under Armour, The North Face, Monterrain, Zavetti Canada, and Dripmade, which it sells through its ecommerce website and physical stores. By partnering with NewStore, Footasylum will further unify these channels, allowing its customers to more easily shop when, where, and how they want. Footasylum will also benefit from a direct integration between the NewStore platform and Talon.One's loyalty & promotion engine, which will enable omnichannel buying journeys that drive brand engagement and customer retention.

"Footasylum's decision to partner with NewStore is a testament to the changing direct-to-consumer retail landscape. As brands look to scale and provide seamless omnichannel experiences, legacy systems and monolithic architectures can no longer keep up," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "At NewStore, we believe in the power of a composable technology stack rooted in true SaaS. Our partnership with Footasylum, along with our relationships with like-minded organizations, is a reflection of this vision."

The backbone of Footasylum's technology stack is the shared mindset of its partners. NewStore and Talon.One are both members of the MACH Alliance , a group of independent companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. By committing to the MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless) approach, both organizations are perfectly positioned to help brands like Footasylum propel current and future digital transformation initiatives.

"Running data-driven loyalty and promotion programs is often one of the most complex elements of a brand's strategy, and Talon.One plays a key role in streamlining the process," added Chris Mills, Chief Revenue Officer, Talon.One. "Footasylum's investment in MACH-certified vendors — including our powerful loyalty and promotion engine — is key to creating engaging buying journeys that drive customer loyalty and retention."

About Footasylum

Footasylum is an omni-channel retailer of fashion streetwear and sportswear with approximately 60 stores in the UK, and a 'hyper-local' approach – seeking to serve the local community. The Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochdale. It sells a mix of footwear, apparel and accessories through stores, websites, and a wholesale channel. Well-known key third party brands include Nike, adidas, The North Face and New Balance. Examples of Footasylum's own brands include Zavetti Canada, Alessandro Zavetti, Dripmade, and Monterrain. Footasylum employs around 2,500 staff across the UK and was acquired by AURELIUS Group in August 2022.

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built with MACH principles, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Roots Canada, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available — now supercharged with Tap to Pay on iPhone. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com

About Talon.One.

Founded in 2015, Talon.One is a flexible, enterprise-grade promotion and loyalty solution with a mission to streamline the process for brands to run and scale their incentive campaigns.

With a focus on automation and ease-of-use, the Talon.One platform allows you to click together simple rules to build rich loyalty promotional campaigns at scale, across both in-store and online channels. Clients include global brands such as Adidas, Live Nation, Reebok, Carlsberg, River Island, and Bilt Rewards.

At his previous company, Lieferando, founder Christoph Gerber discovered a gap between marketing and development teams when it came to agilely running promotions across different channels — and he wanted to fix it. That's why Talon.One was born: to bridge the gap between ideas and effort — enabling flexible, headless promotions without code.

