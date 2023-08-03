Korean Cultural Center New York Launches Special Webcomics Series with Renowned Artists Dami Lee and Mary Park (Murrz)

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea, is excited to announce the launch of a new webcomics series, "KCCNY Originals." The first two series will feature two influential Korean-American webtoon artists, Dami Lee and Mary Park (Murrz). This dynamic venture is set to showcase the vibrant Korean lifestyle and culture through the engaging and accessible medium of webcomics. The series will be accessible on KCCNY's Instagram platform , each artists' platforms, and the KCCNY website from July 2023.

KCCNY Originals: Dami Lee and Murrz (PRNewswire)

The popularity of Korean webtoons has skyrocketed, making them a significant force in representing Korean cultural contents on the global stage. This unique collaboration seeks to introduce and share Korean culture beyond geographic borders by featuring the works of two highly acclaimed artists who have garnered immense popularity in the "Slice of Life" webtoon genre. Their creative endeavors brilliantly encapsulate the diverse aspects of Korean lifestyle and culture.

Both Dami Lee and Mark Park (Murrz) will draw inspiration from cultural events based in New York and across the US, while also exploring various facets of Korean culture like K-Pop and Korean food, etiquette culture, and language.

This comic series seeks to be a platform for dialogue and understanding, demonstrating the potential of K-content as a powerful medium for cultural exchange. Through these artists' personal perspectives, the webcomics series will provide an intimate and relatable exploration of Korean culture for audiences.

For more information about the webtoon series, stay tuned to KCCNY's official website and social media platforms.

About the Artists

Dami Lee

IG: @dami_lee

Dami Lee is a Seoul-born, New York-based artist and writer. She is the author of Be Everything At Once (Chronicle Books, 2018) a comic collection illustrating her time growing up as an immigrant kid in Texas, her experience with reverse culture shock returning to Korea as an adult, and misunderstandings about basic human interactions. Described as a work "that's both whimsically humorous but also speaks to contemporary awareness of globalism and identity"(Art Attack Podcast), it was recognized as one of YALSA's 2019 Great Graphic Novels for Teens.

Dami is the creator of As Per Usual, a twice-weekly comic published on Webtoon from 2016-2021, and the illustrator of Hot Comics for Cool People, syndicated on GoComics.

Previously, she was a tech journalist at The Verge, covering emerging technology, internet culture, and social networks. She has also worked as a translator for video games and webtoons, and finds joy in bringing Korean culture to global audiences.

Dami's work has appeared in Los Angeles Times, New Yorker, Washington Post, Slate, Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and Cosmopolitan. She enjoys working in various mediums, which include creating augmented reality experiences for Nickelodeon and CrunchyRoll. In addition to working with brands like Clip Studio Paint, ThredUp, and Acer, Dami has also contributed work to community organizations like Rewriting Extinction, Asian-American Writers' Workshop, and Korean American Artists' Collective. To learn more, please visit dami-lee.com .

Mary Park (Murrz)

IG: @murrzstudio

Mary Park, better known as Murrz, is a gifted cartoonist renowned for seamlessly blending her passion for cats, K-drama, and art into hilarious and relatable webtoons. Her celebrated comic, "Murrz," provides a witty, thought-provoking perspective on a young woman's navigation through the highs and lows of adulthood, thereby exemplifying Murrz's artistic prowess and narrative skills.

Murrz has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the webtoon world. Her influence extends beyond her follower base, with her works being highlighted on diverse social media platforms, reaching an even wider audience.

Murrz's work has not only entertained thousands of readers but also gained the attention of outlets like Koreaboo and Comic Books Reporter, further establishing her as a respected voice in the comic community.

About Korean Cultural Center New York

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) is a government institution inaugurated in 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture and aesthetics in New York. KCCNY provides diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more.

https://www.koreanculture.org

IG: @kccny

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun (mickeyhyun@koreanculture.org)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York