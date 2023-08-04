Fun88 India Celebrates 3rd Anniversary by Welcoming Dale Steyn as Brand Ambassador

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun88, the leading online gaming and betting platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of cricket legend Dale Steyn as its new Brand Ambassador on its 3rd anniversary. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Fun88 as it continues to strengthen its presence in the sports and gaming industry.

Dale Steyn, one of the most iconic fast bowlers in the history of cricket, joins Fun88 as the face of the brand, embodying the values of excellence, skill, and sportsmanship that resonate with the platform's mission. Known for his fiery pace, unwavering dedication, and remarkable achievements, Dale Steyn perfectly represents the spirit of Fun88, which strives to deliver an unmatched gaming experience to its users.

"We are delighted to welcome Dale Steyn to the Fun88 family as our esteemed Brand Ambassador," said Mr. John Smith, spokesperson from Fun88. "Dale's exceptional talent, perseverance, and passion for the game mirror the qualities that drive us to excel in the competitive world of online gaming."

Fun88 has rapidly emerged as a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts and gamers alike in multiple countries. The partnership with Dale Steyn underscores the company's commitment to offering cutting-edge products, thrilling promotions, and an unparalleled user experience.

Upon his appointment, Dale Steyn expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "It is an honor to be associated with Fun88, a brand that resonates with millions of fans worldwide. I have always been a strong believer in pushing boundaries, and I see that spirit reflected in Fun88's commitment to delivering top-notch gaming entertainment. I look forward to working closely with the Fun88 team to engage with fans and make this collaboration a memorable one."

As Fun88 celebrates its 3rd anniversary, this partnership marks a new chapter in its journey, promising more exciting developments and opportunities for its growing user base. Dale Steyn's involvement is expected to bring additional excitement to the platform, capturing the attention of sports enthusiasts and gamers from all corners of the globe.

Fun88:

Fun88 is a leading online gaming and betting platform that offers an extensive range of cricket betting options on sports events like the Asia Cup and World Cup, online casino games, live dealer games, and much more. With a user-friendly interface, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to responsible gaming, Fun88 has become a preferred choice for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

