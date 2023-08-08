ENDO REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) today reported financial results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2023.

SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 546,852

$ 569,114

(4) %

$ 1,062,119

$ 1,221,373

(13) % Reported Income (Loss) from

Continuing Operations $ 24,011

$ (1,880,883)

NM

$ 21,188

$ (1,946,183)

NM Reported Diluted Weighted Average

Shares 235,220

235,117

— %

235,662

234,498

— % Reported Diluted Net Income (Loss)

per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.10

$ (8.00)

NM

$ 0.09

$ (8.30)

NM Reported Net Income (Loss) $ 23,438

$ (1,885,427)

NM

$ 20,159

$ (1,957,401)

NM Adjusted Income from Continuing

Operations (2)(3) $ 230,705

$ 6,532

NM

$ 424,033

$ 162,471

NM Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average

Shares (1)(2) 235,220

236,217

— %

235,662

236,466

— % Adjusted Diluted Net Income per

Share from Continuing Operations

(2)(3) $ 0.98

$ 0.03

NM

$ 1.80

$ 0.69

NM Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3) $ 243,417

$ 160,206

52 %

$ 452,447

$ 471,132

(4) %

__________ (1) Reported Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact. (2) The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (3) Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under Endo's legacy non-GAAP policy. Refer to note (13) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenues were $547 million in second-quarter 2023, a decrease of 4% compared to $569 million in second-quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.

Reported income from continuing operations in second-quarter 2023 was $24 million compared to reported loss from continuing operations of $1,881 million in second-quarter 2022. This change was primarily due to lower asset impairment charges and lower interest expense as a result of the August 2022 Chapter 11 filing.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in second-quarter 2023 was $231 million compared to $7 million in second-quarter 2022. This change was primarily driven by lower interest and adjusted operating expenses, including acquired in-process research and development charges.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2023 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $212 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $219 million during second-quarter 2022.

Specialty Products revenues increased 1% to $165 million in second-quarter 2023 compared to $164 million in second-quarter 2022. This change was primarily due to an increase in SUPPRELIN® LA revenues mainly driven by increased average net selling price as a result of business mix. Second-quarter 2023 XIAFLEX® revenues were $117 million, a 3% decrease compared to second-quarter 2022 driven by decreased net selling price partially offset by increased volumes. XIAFLEX® second-quarter 2023 revenues increased 21% compared to first-quarter 2023 primarily driven by strong Peyronie's Disease volume growth.

Established Products revenues decreased 15% to $47 million in second-quarter 2023 compared to $55 million in second-quarter 2022 due primarily to generic competition.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2023 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $137 million, an increase of 11% compared to $123 million during second-quarter 2022. This change was primarily attributable to consideration received in connection with a settlement agreement with Novavax, Inc. to resolve a dispute under a previous manufacturing and services agreement. This was partially offset by decreased VASOSTRICT® revenues due to lower price and market share resulting from generic competition and lower overall market volumes.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2023 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $179 million, a decrease of 12% compared to $203 million during second-quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on lubiprostone capsules, the authorized generic of Mallinckrodt's Amitiza®, and varenicline tablets, the generic version of Chantix®, partially offset by revenues from dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules, the generic version of Dexilant® which launched during fourth-quarter 2022.

During second-quarter 2023, another generic varenicline competitor entered the market with additional competitors anticipated in 2023.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2023 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $19 million, a decrease of 20% compared to $24 million during second-quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a 2022 product discontinuation.

FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS

Endo's second-quarter 2023 adjusted financial results exceeded the expectations assumed in the low end of the prior outlook for the full-year ending December 31, 2023, primarily driven by higher revenue from varenicline and dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules due to fewer than expected competitors and the recognition of the Novavax settlement.

The current outlook for the full-year ending December 31, 2023 contemplates a range of potential outcomes reflecting uncertainties in key assumptions primarily related to the timing of varenicline and dexlansoprazole competitive entrants. Endo does not currently anticipate a material impact to its long-term financial outlook, previously provided on February 14, 2023, beyond 2023.

The financial expectations reflect adjusted results. All financial expectations provided by Endo are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from such expectations, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."



Full-Year 2023 Adjusted Results ($ in millions) Prior Outlook

Current Outlook Total Revenues, Net $1,890 - $2,075

$1,975 - $2,035 EBITDA $690 - $820

$750 - $790 Assumptions:





Segment Revenues:





Branded Pharmaceuticals ~$870

~$870 Sterile Injectables $400 - $430

~$430 Generic Pharmaceuticals $555 - $710

$610 - $670 International Pharmaceuticals ~$65

~$65 Gross Margin as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net ~67%

~67% Operating Expenses ~$635

~$635

CASH, CASH FLOW AND OTHER UPDATES

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $0.9 billion in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Second-quarter 2023 net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $127 million compared to approximately $133 million net cash used in operating activities during second-quarter 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in adjusted EBITDA, coupled with decreases in net working capital, cash interest payments and litigation related payments.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Growth

Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Growth

2023

2022



2023

2022

Branded Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX® $ 117,291

$ 120,878

(3) %

$ 214,201

$ 220,362

(3) % SUPPRELIN® LA 28,223

24,739

14 %

51,800

53,569

(3) % Other Specialty (1) 19,839

18,246

9 %

41,533

38,990

7 % Total Specialty Products $ 165,353

$ 163,863

1 %

$ 307,534

$ 312,921

(2) % Established Products:





















PERCOCET® $ 26,445

$ 26,256

1 %

$ 52,501

$ 52,431

— % TESTOPEL® 11,600

10,021

16 %

22,589

18,901

20 % Other Established (2) 8,979

18,812

(52) %

27,326

39,560

(31) % Total Established Products $ 47,024

$ 55,089

(15) %

$ 102,416

$ 110,892

(8) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 212,377

$ 218,952

(3) %

$ 409,950

$ 423,813

(3) % Sterile Injectables:





















ADRENALIN® $ 27,133

$ 26,774

1 %

$ 52,708

$ 60,597

(13) % VASOSTRICT® 24,419

35,630

(31) %

50,370

191,520

(74) % Other Sterile Injectables (4) 85,476

60,767

41 %

135,205

111,082

22 % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 137,028

$ 123,171

11 %

$ 238,283

$ 363,199

(34) % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5) $ 178,579

$ 203,377

(12) %

$ 376,759

$ 389,321

(3) % Total International Pharmaceuticals

(6) $ 18,868

$ 23,614

(20) %

$ 37,127

$ 45,040

(18) % Total revenues, net $ 546,852

$ 569,114

(4) %

$ 1,062,119

$ 1,221,373

(13) %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty include AVEED®, NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray and QWO®. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX®. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or six months ended June 30, 2023 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any completed quarterly period in 2023 or 2022. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL®. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company executed a Settlement Agreement and Release of Claims with Novavax, Inc. (the Novavax Settlement Agreement) to resolve a dispute under a previous manufacturing and services agreement. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the cash and non-cash consideration received in connection with the Novavax Settlement Agreement made up 6% of consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within Other Sterile Injectables has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (5) The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have limited or no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. Varenicline tablets (Endo's generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Chantix®), which launched in September 2021, made up 10% and 13%, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and 13% and 12% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, of consolidated total revenues. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules (Endo's generic version of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.'s Dexilant®), which launched in November 2022, made up 5% of consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within this segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (6) The International Pharmaceuticals segment, which accounted for less than 5% of consolidated total revenues for each of the periods presented, includes a variety of specialty pharmaceutical products sold outside the U.S., primarily in Canada through Endo's operating company Paladin Labs Inc.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 546,852

$ 569,114

$ 1,062,119

$ 1,221,373 COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 233,852

263,786

466,594

537,001 Selling, general and administrative 137,729

180,830

288,522

407,991 Research and development 28,037

29,788

55,740

65,918 Acquired in-process research and development —

65,000

—

67,900 Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 28,013

208

43,213

25,362 Asset impairment charges —

1,781,063

146

1,801,016 Acquisition-related and integration items, net 365

1,825

762

448 Interest expense, net 120

139,784

229

274,733 Reorganization items, net 84,267

—

169,619

— Other expense (income), net 179

(19,438)

54

(18,149) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 34,290

$ (1,873,732)

$ 37,240

$ (1,940,847) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 10,279

7,151

16,052

5,336 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 24,011

$ (1,880,883)

$ 21,188

$ (1,946,183) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (573)

(4,544)

(1,029)

(11,218) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 23,438

$ (1,885,427)

$ 20,159

$ (1,957,401) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE—BASIC:













Continuing operations $ 0.10

$ (8.00)

$ 0.09

$ (8.30) Discontinued operations —

(0.02)

—

(0.05) Basic $ 0.10

$ (8.02)

$ 0.09

$ (8.35) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE—DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ 0.10

$ (8.00)

$ 0.09

$ (8.30) Discontinued operations —

(0.02)

—

(0.05) Diluted $ 0.10

$ (8.02)

$ 0.09

$ (8.35) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 235,220

235,117

235,218

234,498 Diluted 235,220

235,117

235,662

234,498

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands):



June 30, 2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 865,918

$ 1,018,883 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 159,707

145,358 Accounts receivable 447,885

493,988 Inventories, net 274,535

274,499 Other current assets 114,867

144,040 Total current assets $ 1,862,912

$ 2,076,768 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,556,199

3,681,169 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,419,111

$ 5,757,937 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 563,425

$ 687,183 Other current liabilities 1,457

2,444 Total current liabilities $ 564,882

$ 689,627 OTHER LIABILITIES 56,634

61,700 LIABILITIES SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE 8,924,870

9,168,782 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (4,127,275)

(4,162,172) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 5,419,111

$ 5,757,937

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income (loss) $ 20,159

$ (1,957,401) Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 155,003

206,224 Asset impairment charges 146

1,801,016 Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds 14,106

18,064 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 189,414

$ 67,903 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest $ (53,516)

$ (47,559) Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted

cash acquired —

(89,520) Proceeds from sale of business and other assets 2,259

21,133 Other 19,354

4,200 Net cash used in investing activities $ (31,903)

$ (111,746) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on borrowings, including certain adequate protection payments, net (a) $ (294,988)

$ (193,312) Other (2,083)

(3,638) Net cash used in financing activities $ (297,071)

$ (196,950) Effect of foreign exchange rate 944

(452) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND

RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (138,616)

$ (241,245) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,249,241

1,631,310 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,110,625

$ 1,390,065

__________ (a) Beginning during the third quarter of 2022, Endo became obligated to make certain adequate protection payments as a result of the Chapter 11 proceedings, which are currently being accounted for as a reduction of the carrying amount of the related debt instruments and presented as financing cash outflows. Some or all of the adequate protection payments may later be recharacterized as interest expense and/or as operating cash outflows depending upon certain developments in the Chapter 11 proceedings, which could result in increases in interest expense and/or decreases in operating cash flows in future periods that may be material.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 23,438

$ (1,885,427)

$ 20,159

$ (1,957,401) Income tax expense 10,279

7,151

16,052

5,336 Interest expense, net 120

139,784

229

274,733 Depreciation and amortization (1) 77,130

99,762

155,003

202,400 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 110,967

$ (1,638,730)

$ 191,443

$ (1,474,932) Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,

cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) 14,281

37,347

25,954

94,996 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) 28,013

208

43,213

25,362 Certain legal costs (4) 2,113

(9,462)

3,673

23,270 Asset impairment charges (5) —

1,781,063

146

1,801,016 Fair value of contingent consideration (6) 365

1,825

762

448 Share-based compensation (1) —

2,721

2,091

7,650 Other expense (income), net (7) 179

(19,438)

54

(18,149) Reorganization items, net (8) 84,267

—

169,619

— Other (9) 2,659

128

14,463

253 Discontinued operations, net of tax (10) 573

4,544

1,029

11,218 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (13) $ 243,417

$ 160,206

$ 452,447

$ 471,132

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's Income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 24,011

$ (1,880,883)

$ 21,188

$ (1,946,183) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (11) 64,425

87,568

129,681

177,802 Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,

cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) 14,281

37,347

25,954

94,996 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) 28,013

208

43,213

25,362 Certain legal costs (4) 2,113

(9,462)

3,673

23,270 Asset impairment charges (5) —

1,781,063

146

1,801,016 Fair value of contingent consideration (6) 365

1,825

762

448 Reorganization items, net (8) 84,267

—

169,619

— Other (9) 4,581

(19,170)

16,670

(17,847) Tax adjustments (12) 8,649

8,036

13,127

3,607 Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

(13) $ 230,705

$ 6,532

$ 424,033

$ 162,471

Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin %

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense

to

revenue

%

Operating

income from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other non-

operating

expense

(income),

net

Income from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

Income from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net income

Diluted net

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(14) Reported (GAAP) $ 546,852

$ 233,852

$ 313,000

57.2 %

$ 194,144

35.5 %

$ 118,856

21.7 %

$ 84,566

$ 34,290

$ 10,279

30.0 %

$ 24,011

$ (573)

$ 23,438

$ 0.10 Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (11) —

(64,425)

64,425





—





64,425





—

64,425

—





64,425

—

64,425



Amounts related

to continuity and

separation benefits,

cost reductions and

strategic review

initiatives (2) —

(488)

488





(13,793)





14,281





—

14,281

—





14,281

—

14,281



Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(28,013)





28,013





—

28,013

—





28,013

—

28,013



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(2,113)





2,113





—

2,113

—





2,113

—

2,113



Fair value of

contingent

consideration (6) —

—

—





(365)





365





—

365

—





365

—

365



Reorganization items,

net (8) —

—

—





—





—





(84,267)

84,267

—





84,267

—

84,267



Other (9) —

(125)

125





(2,534)





2,659





(1,922)

4,581

—





4,581

—

4,581



Tax adjustments (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(8,649)





8,649

—

8,649



Discontinued

operations, net of tax

(10) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

573

573



After considering items

(non-GAAP) (13) $ 546,852

$ 168,814

$ 378,038

69.1 %

$ 147,326

26.9 %

$ 230,712

42.2 %

$ (1,623)

$ 232,335

$ 1,630

0.7 %

$ 230,705

$ —

$ 230,705

$ 0.98

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin %

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense

to

revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income from

continuing operations

before

income tax

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted net

(loss)

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(14) Reported (GAAP) $ 569,114

$ 263,786

$ 305,328

53.6 %

$ 2,058,714

361.7 %

$ (1,753,386)

(308.1) %

$ 120,346

$ (1,873,732)

$ 7,151

(0.4) %

$ (1,880,883)

$ (4,544)

$ (1,885,427)

$ (8.00) Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (11) —

(87,568)

87,568





—





87,568





—

87,568

—





87,568

—

87,568



Amounts related to

continuity and

separation benefits,

cost reductions and

strategic review

initiatives (2) —

(5,107)

5,107





(32,240)





37,347





—

37,347

—





37,347

—

37,347



Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(208)





208





—

208

—





208

—

208



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





9,462





(9,462)





—

(9,462)

—





(9,462)

—

(9,462)



Asset impairment

charges (5) —

—

—





(1,781,063)





1,781,063





—

1,781,063

—





1,781,063

—

1,781,063



Fair value of

contingent

consideration (6) —

—

—





(1,825)





1,825





—

1,825

—





1,825

—

1,825



Other (9) —

(125)

125





—





125





19,295

(19,170)

—





(19,170)

—

(19,170)



Tax adjustments (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(8,036)





8,036

—

8,036



Discontinued

operations, net of tax

(10) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

4,544

4,544



After considering items

(non-GAAP) (13) $ 569,114

$ 170,986

$ 398,128

70.0 %

$ 252,840

44.4 %

$ 145,288

25.5 %

$ 139,641

$ 5,647

$ (885)

(15.7) %

$ 6,532

$ —

$ 6,532

$ 0.03

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin %

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense

to

revenue

%

Operating

income from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other non-

operating

expense

(income),

net

Income from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

Income from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net income

Diluted net

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(14) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,062,119

$ 466,594

$ 595,525

56.1 %

$ 388,383

36.6 %

$ 207,142

19.5 %

$ 169,902

$ 37,240

$ 16,052

43.1 %

$ 21,188

$ (1,029)

$ 20,159

$ 0.09 Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (11) —

(129,681)

129,681





—





129,681





—

129,681

—





129,681

—

129,681



Amounts related to

continuity and

separation benefits,

cost reductions and

strategic review

initiatives (2) —

(2,470)

2,470





(23,484)





25,954





—

25,954

—





25,954

—

25,954



Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(43,213)





43,213





—

43,213

—





43,213

—

43,213



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(3,673)





3,673





—

3,673

—





3,673

—

3,673



Asset impairment

charges (5) —

—

—





(146)





146





—

146

—





146

—

146



Fair value of

contingent

consideration (6) —

—

—





(762)





762





—

762

—





762

—

762



Reorganization items,

net (8) —

—

—





—





—





(169,619)

169,619

—





169,619

—

169,619



Other (9) —

(778)

778





(13,686)





14,464





(2,206)

16,670

—





16,670

—

16,670



Tax adjustments (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(13,127)





13,127

—

13,127



Discontinued

operations, net of tax

(10) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

1,029

1,029



After considering items

(non-GAAP) (13) $ 1,062,119

$ 333,665

$ 728,454

68.6 %

$ 303,419

28.6 %

$ 425,035

40.0 %

$ (1,923)

$ 426,958

$ 2,925

0.7 %

$ 424,033

$ —

$ 424,033

$ 1.80

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin %

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

(loss) income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other non-

operating expense,

net

(Loss)

income from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted net

(loss)

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(14) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,221,373

$ 537,001

$ 684,372

56.0 %

$ 2,368,635

193.9 %

$ (1,684,263)

(137.9) %

$ 256,584

$ (1,940,847)

$ 5,336

(0.3) %

$ (1,946,183)

$ (11,218)

$ (1,957,401)

$ (8.30) Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (11) —

(177,802)

177,802





—





177,802





—

177,802

—





177,802

—

177,802



Amounts related to

continuity and

separation benefits,

cost reductions and

strategic review

initiatives (2) —

(20,844)

20,844





(74,152)





94,996





—

94,996

—





94,996

—

94,996



Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(25,362)





25,362





—

25,362

—





25,362

—

25,362



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(23,270)





23,270





—

23,270

—





23,270

—

23,270



Asset impairment

charges (5) —

—

—





(1,801,016)





1,801,016





—

1,801,016

—





1,801,016

—

1,801,016



Fair value of

contingent

consideration (6) —

—

—





(448)





448





—

448

—





448

—

448



Other (9) —

(250)

250





—





250





18,097

(17,847)

—





(17,847)

—

(17,847)



Tax adjustments (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(3,607)





3,607

—

3,607



Discontinued

operations, net of tax

(10) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

11,218

11,218



After considering items

(non-GAAP) (13) $ 1,221,373

$ 338,105

$ 883,268

72.3 %

$ 444,387

36.4 %

$ 438,881

35.9 %

$ 274,681

$ 164,200

$ 1,729

1.1 %

$ 162,471

$ —

$ 162,471

$ 0.69

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

(1) Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation amounts per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives.



(2) Adjustments for amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives included the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 1,016

$ 14,092

$ 4,846

$ 6,898 Accelerated depreciation —

—

—

147 Inventory adjustments (528)

(322)

261

904 Other, including strategic review initiatives —

23

—

24,291 Total $ 488

$ 13,793

$ 5,107

$ 32,240



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 2,140

$ 23,765

$ 10,098

$ 33,973 Accelerated depreciation —

—

2,164

1,660 Inventory adjustments (261)

(322)

1,027

2,461 Other, including strategic review initiatives 591

41

7,555

36,058 Total $ 2,470

$ 23,484

$ 20,844

$ 74,152



The amounts in the tables above include adjustments related to previously announced restructuring activities, certain continuity and transitional compensation arrangements, certain other cost reduction initiatives and certain strategic review initiatives.

(3) To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges.



(4) To exclude amounts related to opioid-related legal expenses.



(5) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included in the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Goodwill impairment charges $ —

$ 1,748,000

$ —

$ 1,748,000 Other intangible asset impairment charges —

30,000

—

49,953 Property, plant and equipment impairment charges —

3,063

146

3,063 Total $ —

$ 1,781,063

$ 146

$ 1,801,016

(6) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of incurring, and extent to which the Company could incur, related contingent obligations.



(7) To exclude Other expense (income), net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(8) Amounts relate to the net expense or income recognized during Endo's bankruptcy proceedings required to be presented as Reorganization items, net under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 852, Reorganizations.



(9) The "Other" rows included in each of the above reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (except for the reconciliations of Net income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)) include the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses Foreign currency impact

related to the re-

measurement of

intercompany debt

instruments $ —

$ —

$ 1,922

$ —

$ —

$ (2,092) Other miscellaneous 125

2,534

—

125

—

(17,203) Total $ 125

$ 2,534

$ 1,922

$ 125

$ —

$ (19,295)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses Foreign currency impact

related to the re-

measurement of

intercompany debt

instruments $ —

$ —

$ 2,206

$ —

$ —

$ (894) Other miscellaneous 778

13,686

—

250

—

(17,203) Total $ 778

$ 13,686

$ 2,206

$ 250

$ —

$ (18,097)



The "Other" row included in the reconciliations of Net income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) primarily relates to the items enumerated in the foregoing "Cost of revenues" and "Operating expenses" columns.

(10) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.



(11) To exclude amortization expense related to intangible assets.



(12) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.



(13) Amounts of Acquired in-process research and development charges included within these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the table below (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Acquired in-process

research and

development charges $ —

$ 65,000

$ —

$ 67,900

(14) Calculated as income or loss from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP 235,220

235,117

235,662

234,498 Non-GAAP Adjusted 235,220

236,217

235,662

236,466

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted net income per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

About Endo

Endo (OTC: ENDPQ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to financial guidance, expectations or outlook, the restructuring support agreement and the sale transaction, the Chapter 11 proceedings, and any other statements that refer to Endo's expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this communication reflect the Company's current views as of the date of this communication about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to it and on assumptions it has made. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: the timing, impact or results of any pending or future litigation (including any appeals or injunctions), investigations, proceedings or claims, including opioid, tax and antitrust related matters; actual or contingent liabilities; settlement discussions or negotiations; the Company's liquidity, financial performance, cash position and operations; the Company's strategy; risks and uncertainties associated with Chapter 11 proceedings; the negative impacts on the Company's businesses as a result of filing for and operating under Chapter 11 protection; the time, terms and ability to confirm a sale of the Company's businesses under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; the adequacy of the capital resources of the Company's businesses and the difficulty in forecasting the liquidity requirements of the operations of the Company's businesses; the unpredictability of the Company's financial results while in Chapter 11 proceedings; the Company's ability to discharge claims in Chapter 11 proceedings; negotiations with the holders of the Company's indebtedness and its trade creditors and other significant creditors; risks and uncertainties with performing under the terms of the restructuring support agreement and any other arrangement with lenders or creditors while in Chapter 11 proceedings; the Company's ability to conduct business as usual; the Company's ability to continue to serve customers, suppliers and other business partners at the high level of service and performance they have come to expect from the Company; the Company's ability to continue to pay employees, suppliers and vendors; the ability to control costs during Chapter 11 proceedings; adverse litigation; the risk that the Company's Chapter 11 Cases may be converted to cases under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code; the Company's ability to secure operating capital; the Company's ability to take advantage of opportunities to acquire assets with upside potential; the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plan to pursue, evaluate and close an asset sale of the Company's businesses pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; the impact of competition and the timing of competitive entrants; Endo's ability to satisfy judgments or settlements or pursue appeals including bonding requirements; Endo's ability to adjust to changing market conditions; Endo's ability to attract and retain key personnel; supply chain interruptions or difficulties; changes in competitive or market conditions; changes in legislation or regulatory developments; Endo's ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for Endo's intellectual property rights; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; domestic and foreign health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; technological advances and patents obtained by competitors; the performance, including the approval, introduction, and consumer and physician acceptance of new products and the continuing acceptance of currently marketed products; Endo's ability to integrate any newly acquired products into Endo's portfolio and achieve any financial or commercial expectations; the impact that known and unknown side effects may have on market perception and consumer preference for Endo's products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; the timely and successful implementation of any strategic initiatives; unfavorable publicity regarding the misuse of opioids; the uncertainty associated with the identification of and successful consummation and execution of external corporate development initiatives and strategic partnering transactions; Endo's ability to advance its strategic priorities, develop its product pipeline and continue to develop the market for XIAFLEX® and other branded and unbranded products; and Endo's ability to obtain and successfully manufacture, maintain and distribute a sufficient supply of products to meet market demand in a timely manner. In addition, U.S. and international economic conditions, including consumer confidence and debt levels, inflation, taxation, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, international relations, capital and credit availability, the status of financial markets and institutions and the impact of continued economic volatility, can materially affect Endo's results. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required to do so by law.

Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by Endo, as well as Endo's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of Endo's press releases and additional information about Endo are available at www.endo.com or you can contact the Endo Investor Relations Department at relations.investor@endo.com.

