ExtremeVPN Launches With Epic Plans to Disrupt The Consumer VPN Market

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtremeVPN has today announced the launch of their leading VPN network, alongside grand plans to disrupt the consumer-focused VPN market. Based in the privacy-friendly jurisdiction of the British Virgin Islands, ExtremeVPN is stepping into the global VPN market to provide its users with the highest degree of security, privacy, anonymity, and endless new entertainment options.

A 2020 survey concluded that over 80% of internet users in the United States don't use a VPN regularly - showing that most internet users are risking websites and bad actors accessing their personal data. Internet security concerns are becoming increasingly common among internet users. A 2019 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 74% of adult internet users in the United States were either somewhat or very concerned about their online privacy.

ExtremeVPN aims to address this and disrupt the VPN world with a new service that blends security and high speeds. The mission is to provide "Secure, private, and unrestricted internet access" to users of more than 150 countries worldwide.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the creation of ExtremeVPN, Ali Qamar, the CEO, said:

"We genuinely believe everyone deserves control over their personal data and the freedom to access all of the world's information & entertainment without any restrictions. Founded on that belief, ExtremeVPN is here to provide users with extreme security, privacy, and freedom online."

With its server network including 6,500+ servers in more than 78 countries across seven geographical regions, ExtremeVPN's lighting-fast links are ideally suited to provide seamless gaming or HD video streaming experiences.

Gamers will enjoy ExtremeVPN's low latencies and ping times, as well as the increased connection options provided by the server network. As a result, users of ExtremeVPN will experience a significantly improved gaming experience on both desktop and mobile.

ExtremeVPN users can stream their preferred video content from any physical location, at home or abroad. The network speeds can keep things flowing smoothly regardless of your activity - whether that be web surfing, apps, social media, gaming, or video streaming.

ExtremeVPN's commitment to user privacy (through the no-logs policy) and security (with top-notch encryption) makes it one of the most trustworthy services in the current VPN universe. However, it's also very user-friendly, allowing clients to create a server link with a single tap.

The service allows even ten simultaneous connections into the VPN network, supported by a single subscription. This allows every user to keep ten devices protected inside the VPN's tunnel at no extra cost.

The VPN offers native Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android apps. However, it's also compatible with Linux, Chromebook, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Brave, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, and home routers.

Subscription to ExtremeVPN's new service is available for as little as $2.12 monthly, with the most common monthly plan costing $10.59.

ExtremeVPN is so confident in their product offering and status as a premium VPN provider that they offer users a 30-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. Allowing users to try ExtremeVPN for a whole month to ensure the VPN suits their digital lifestyle before they commit any money to their subscription.

To learn more about ExtremeVPN, visit www.extremevpn.com .

