GoGo squeeZ® and Leighton Meester Combat Food Insecurity as Kids Head Back-to-School

Partnering with Feeding America®, GoGo squeeZ helps provide 250,000 meals to kids and families as actress and advocate Leighton packs lunches at Los Angeles Food Pantry and invites fans to join in

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGo squeeZ®, the leading snack pouch brand, is joining forces with actress, mom, and hunger relief advocate, Leighton Meester to help ensure kids have access to nutritious foods as they head back to cafeterias this back-to-school season. As part of their work, GoGo squeeZ® and Leighton will be filling up lunchboxes at North Valley Caring Services Food Pantry in LA county and providing up to 250,000 meals1 to families through a donation to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.

Leighton Meester and kids prep for back to school with GoGo squeeZ at North Valley Caring Services in Los Angeles, benefiting Feeding America. (PRNewswire)

More than 9 million children live in food insecure households across the United States. That's an average of 1 in 8 kids at risk for hunger in every community across the country. Since the pandemic, food insecurity among families with children has increased1. GoGo squeeZ®, as part of its commitment to provide wholesome food solutions for kids of all ages, is working to ensure families across the country have access to nutritious lunch foods. Since 2008, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made with fruit and vegetables making on-the-go snacking delicious with more than 30 varieties of squeezable applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, Happy CollectionZ and SmoothieZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients.

"We know that setting children up for a healthy future starts with ensuring they have nutritious food to eat every day," said GoGo squeeZ® Chief Marketing Officer Mark Anthony Edmonson. "And with more families facing food insecurity, we must do our part to ensure that kids of all ages can continue their everyday adventures fueled by nutritious snacks. We're thrilled to kick-off back to school season by partnering with Feeding America and Leighton Meester, a long-standing ambassador and food security advocate to make a difference."

Following her visit to North Valley Caring Services Food Pantry, GoGo squeeZ® and Leighton are encouraging fans to get involved. For every comment of a fruit or veggie emoji on Leighton's Instagram post, GoGo squeeZ will donate the monetary equivalent of 10 meals to Feeding America, up to 250,000 meals2.

"As someone who struggled with access to food growing up, child hunger is a cause very close to my heart," said Leighton Meester. "I'm proud to be partnering with GoGo squeeZ and making an impact this back-to-school season. As a mom of two, I know just how important it is to feed our kids with nutritious foods so that they can use their energy for putting their all into every day."

1According to the USDA.

2Up to $25,000. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. Visit bit.ly/3QpgO4l for more information. Terms and conditions apply.

About GoGo squeeZ®

GoGo squeeZ® is on a mission to provide wholesome food solutions for kids of all ages and being responsible to our planet as they continue their everyday adventures!

Since 2008, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made with fruit and other nutritious ingredients. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 varieties of squeezable applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, Happy CollectionZ and SmoothieZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients. For more information visit www.gogosqueez.com.

About MOM Group

MOM Group was founded in 2006 following the merger of Mont Blanc and Materne, two companies with the center of know-how in the French dairy and fruit dessert industries. Today, with its fruit and dairy pouches, Pom Potes® in France and GoGo squeeZ® in the United States, the group is dedicated to offering families convenient and fun snacking solutions made from the best of nature. It draws its success from its industrial know-how and its capacity to innovate and create snacking solutions based on high-quality raw materials. MOM Group has experienced outstanding growth in the last 10 years, consolidating its position as a snacking leader in several strategic geographies. It is comprised of 1,300 employees across five countries and four factories in France and the US. MOM Group's parent company is the Bel Group, a world leader in single-serving portion cheese. For more information visit www.momgroup.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

