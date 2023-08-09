SERA PROGNOSTICS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (Nasdaq: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

Sera Prognostics (PRNewsfoto/Sera Prognostics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Recent Highlights:

Announced leadership changes and commercial actions in May 2023 to optimize business for market success toward accelerating test adoption and revenue including aligning management team for new refined commercial focus on institutions.

Appointed board member Zhenya Lindgardt as interim President and CEO, and Austin Aerts as interim CFO.

Engaged leading strategy house to rigorously evaluate best pathways toward enhanced revenue at significant reduced cost to more broadly commercialize Sera's PreTRM® Test and pipeline of technology.

Executed select headcount reductions in commercial organization to better map current commercial costs in line with refined focus.

Over the last few weeks Sera has submitted new compelling data for scientific review anticipating several publications in the coming months.

"While we still have work to do, we are putting together the necessary structure and strategy to succeed commercially," said Zhenya Lindgardt, interim President and CEO of Sera Prognostics. "Consistent with our vision to be The Pregnancy Company®, we are pursuing a disciplined commercial approach to broaden adoption of our PreTRM® Test and at the same time evaluating ways to leverage our large and growing pregnancy datasets to boost shareholder value through new products and partnerships. We believe this long-term vision will solidify our role as a leader in health diagnostics to improve the lives of women and babies through prenatal care."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second quarter 2023 revenue of $123,000 compared to $78,000 for the same period of 2022.

Total operating expenses were $11.6 million, down from $11.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $3.7 million compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to increased clinical study costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $7.8 million, down significantly from $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to steps we took prior to year-end 2022 to streamline sales operations, and better focus our commercial strategy in response to market dynamics.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $10.5 million compared to $11.5 million for the same quarter a year ago.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities of approximately $92.1 million.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is a leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. Sera's mission is to provide early, pivotal pregnancy information to improve the health of mothers and newborns, resulting in reductions in the costs of healthcare delivery. Sera has a robust pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests focused on the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera's precision medicine PreTRM® Test reports to a physician the individualized risk of spontaneous premature delivery in a pregnancy, enabling earlier proactive interventions in women with higher risk. Sera Prognostics is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Preterm Birth

Preterm birth is defined as any birth before 37 weeks' gestation and is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. The 2022 March of Dimes Report Card shows that, for the last four consecutive years, more than one in ten infants is born prematurely. Prematurity is associated with a significantly increased risk of major long-term medical complications, including learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, chronic respiratory illness, intellectual disability, seizures, and vision and hearing loss, and can generate significant costs throughout the lives of affected children. The annual health care costs to manage short- and long-term complications of prematurity in the United States were estimated to be approximately $25 billion for 2016.

About the PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM® Test is the only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that provides an early, accurate and individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM® Test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM® Test permits physicians to identify, during the weeks 18 through 20 of pregnancy, which women are at increased risk for preterm birth and its complications, enabling more informed, personalized clinical decisions based on each woman's individual risk. The PreTRM® Test is ordered by a medical professional.

Sera Prognostics, the Sera Prognostics logo, The Pregnancy Company, and PreTRM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sera Prognostics, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SERA PROGNOSTICS, INC. Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 123

$ 78

$ 223

$ 116 Operating expenses:













Cost of revenue 80

56

142

76 Research and development 3,688

3,261

7,791

6,583 Selling and marketing 2,872

4,219

5,690

8,677 General and administrative 4,943

4,288

9,389

8,826 Total operating expenses 11,583

11,824

23,012

24,162 Loss from operations (11,460)

(11,746)

(22,789)

(24,046) Interest expense (14)

(18)

(30)

(22) Other income, net 932

244

1,712

340 Net loss $ (10,542)

$ (11,520)

$ (21,107)

$ (23,728) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.34)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.77) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 31,077,420

30,945,616

31,048,526

30,873,995

SERA PROGNOSTICS, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,285

$ 29,878 Marketable securities 31,536

52,826 Accounts receivable 163

113 Other receivables —

6,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 444

1,308 Total current assets 64,428

90,125 Property and equipment, net 2,411

3,059 Long-term marketable securities 28,307

21,329 Other assets 1,534

1,816 Total assets $ 96,680

$ 116,329 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,244

$ 1,548 Accrued and other current liabilities 3,444

4,444 Finance lease obligation, current portion 446

464 Deferred revenue 9,049

9,082 Total current liabilities 14,183

15,538 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion 422

626 Operating lease obligation, net of current portion 938

1,222 Total liabilities 15,543

17,386 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, Class A and Class B 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 313,567

310,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (672)

(981) Accumulated deficit (231,761)

(210,654) Total stockholders' equity 81,137

98,943 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 96,680

$ 116,329

