Carson Group's 2023 Excell Conference: Fueling Financial Advisor Growth

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Growth-minded financial advisors looking to unlock their true potential are set to descend on Nashville's Music City Center this fall for one of the industry's premier conferences, Excell 2023. This year's lineup of speakers features inspiring sessions from serial entrepreneur and CEO of XPRIZE Foundation, Anousheh Ansari, Becoming Superhuman founders Dr. Sahar Yousef and Lucas Miller, country music singer and songwriter, Jimmy Yeary, Marques Ogden, former NFL player, author and storyteller and head of Fidelity Labs, Mona Vernon. Excell 2023 will take place from September 12-14, 2023.

Carson Group (PRNewswire)

Carson Group's Excell 2023 theme, TURN IT UP, will focus on key areas advisors need to thrive – innovation, leadership mindset and professional health. The three-day conference will feature a mix of main-stage speakers and breakout sessions that will pump up the volume on topics to help advisors grow – client acquisition, enterprise growth, brand building, investments, client experience, financial planning and practice management.

"Excell is the destination for those hungry for proven best practices and unwavering accountability to propel their firms forward," said Burt White, managing partner and chief strategy officer of Carson Group. "Our industry is rapidly evolving, and Excell is purposefully designed to ignite inspiration while fostering connections within a passionate community of diverse advisors, all rallying behind a common goal – to be the most trusted for financial advice."

White added, "Prepare for awe-inspiring general sessions that elevate leadership skills, while our breakout sessions delve deep into practice management techniques that will catapult your firm to new heights. Attendees are equipped with everything needed to lead, innovate and craft an extraordinary life. Excell is the practice management conference for growth-focused, financial advisors."

What to expect at Excell Conference 2023?

Inspiring General Sessions: Experience captivating keynotes that challenge mindsets, ignite creativity and empower leadership. Learn from industry pioneers who have successfully navigated the changing landscape and are shaping the future of financial services.

Actionable Breakout Sessions: Engage in practical and results-driven strategies during interactive breakout sessions. Gain valuable insights on practice management techniques that accelerate firm growth, refine client service and boost the bottom line.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with a vibrant community of diverse advisors who share a passion and drive. The Run, Grow, Love Your Business lounge, along with the Podcast Booth and afternoon excursions, provides ample opportunities to forge relationships, exchange ideas, and collaborate with like-minded professionals. Build a network of support and inspiration that extends far beyond the conference.

"For advisors looking to grow, Excell is the ultimate game-changer. It ignites that fire within you, propelling you forward, providing invaluable education on reaching new heights, and linking you with seasoned experts who've walked the same path," said Larry Sprung CFP®, founder and wealth advisor at Mitlin Financial and Carson Partner. "It's three jam-packed days brimming with mind-blowing keynotes, actionable insights and a thriving community of advisors. Excell is the one event that will leave an indelible mark on your journey to success."

Experience firsthand why Excell is the must-attend practice management conference for growth-focused financial advisors. To learn more about Excell 2023 and secure your spot, visit www.excellconference.com. The deadline to register and take advantage of discounted accommodations is August 22, 2023.

About Carson

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. All three organizations share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice.

The information included herein is for informational purposes and is intended for use by advisors only, and should not be copied, reproduced, or redistributed without consent of CWM, LLC. Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services. 01861693-0823-A

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carson Group