Leading Climate Tech Company, Persefoni, Announces $50 Million Series C1 and Next AI Advancement

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announces a $50 million Series C-1 funding round and the launch of PersefoniGPT, the company's AI co-pilot product for carbon accounting and management. This latest funding round was led by TPG Rise and included participation by Clearvision Ventures, ENEOS Innovation Partners, NGP Energy Technology Partners, Prelude Ventures, Parkway Ventures, Rice Investment Group, Bain and Co., EDF, and Alumni Ventures.

Persefoni Logo B&W (PRNewswire)

"This Series C round represents a significant vote of confidence in our strategic vision, our product and sales execution, and our commitment to bringing best-in-class climate software solutions to our customers," said Kentaro Kawamori , CEO and Co-Founder of Persefoni.

The funding raises the total amount of investment in Persefoni to more than $150 million.

"This Series C round represents a significant vote of confidence in our strategic vision, our product and sales execution, and our commitment to bringing best-in-class climate software solutions to our customers," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-Founder of Persefoni. "This new investment not only ensures our ability to provide industry-leading support to our global customers, but it also enables us to double down on our existing, successful AI developments.

"When we founded the company in January 2020, we incorporated 'Persefoni AI Inc.' to cement our investment in AI technologies as being critical to our company ethos. We're proud to have already delivered on that vision and are pleased to expand upon this early success with the step-change capabilities that generative AI represents. Breakthroughs in GPT and LLM models will drive huge innovation in the Climate Tech space, and Persefoni is excited to be at the forefront here with the launch of PersefoniGPT ."

Persefoni's increased investments in generative AI are not only visible in customer-facing products shipping in Q4 2023, but they will also have a significant impact on reducing operating expenses moving forward. Not counting the release of PersefoniGPT, the company has launched several AI capabilities into its core carbon accounting and management platform, which Persefoni's customers have employed to great fanfare. These innovations are already radically simplifying the complexity of enterprise data management with the help of models that enable, among other functionality, anomaly detection, natural language data matching, and automated data error resolution.

"Our early shift to invest in the transformative power of AI and machine learning technologies continues to pay dividends. Not only are we able to reduce costs, we're propelling our solutions into a new model of efficiency and intelligence," said Kim Stroh, Co-founder and Head of AI, Persefoni. "This innovation drives sustainability and efficiency simultaneously, and it's a key reason why Persefoni is trusted by partners leading in their respective markets, like Workiva , Deloitte, ERM, and Bain & Co. "

About Persefoni

Persefoni AI Inc. provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris Agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Persefoni