TEXAS DE BRAZIL & CUSTOMERS DONATE OVER $45,000 TO THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After its July fundraising campaign, Texas de Brazil announced today that the family-owned Brazilian steakhouse brand raised over $45,000 to support the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces as they continue to help support military members, veterans and families.

Texas de Brazil raised over $45,000 in July for the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces.

The campaign promoted in Texas de Brazil restaurants nationwide and on various digital platforms raised over $31,000 paired with a corporate donation from the company of $14,000.

"We proudly support the American Red Cross programs that serve our military heroes and their families. These men and women endure countless sacrifices, and it's our honor to give back and provide an opportunity for others to help raise funds that go directly to those who protect our freedoms," says Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil.

"Texas de Brazil and its customers have had an amazing impact on the Red Cross mission year after year, and we are so happy with the continued success of this campaign. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for their support that allows us to deliver real hope and care for our military veterans and their families," said Ariane Einecker, chief development officer, American Red Cross North Texas Region. "We thank Texas de Brazil staff members, customers, and leadership for their collaboration and support. Thanks to you, we can look to the future with hope and readiness to assist our armed forces."

The Red Cross works on behalf of the American public to ensure that our military personnel get help whenever and wherever they need it. Every day, employees and thousands of volunteers help deliver services at Red Cross offices and provide 24/7 global emergency communication services and other support in veteran healthcare facilities and more than one hundred military installations across the country and worldwide.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 52 restaurants in 22 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 11 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

