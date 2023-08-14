Sage Growth Partners Announces New Marketing Team Hires

Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy and marketing firm expands staff to further strengthen client service and content development capabilities

BALTIMORE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of new staff to provide expanded communication services and account support for continued national growth and client success.

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. (PRNewswire)

Katy Gathright has been hired as an Account Group Director. Prior to joining SGP, she was most recently a Writing Seminars Graduate Student at John Hopkins University and also worked as an Ultimate Novel Writing Course Moderator with Jericho Writers. She has previously worked as the marketing director for GiveCampus and Wellness Corporate Solutions, now powered by Labcorp. She was also an associate at Bully Pulpit Interactive, a digital communications firm. Katy earned her MFA degree from John Hopkins University and her bachelor's degree from Williams College. She has also attended the University of Oxford. Throughout her career she has been widely recognized for her digital marketing abilities and clear, effective and concise communications style.

Tom Sullivan has joined the firm as the Senior Director of Editorial Services. An accomplished editor and writer, he was most recently Editor-in-Chief and head of content for League, a leading healthcare consumer experience platform, and prior to that was the Editor-in-Chief for Health Evolution. He has also held prior editor positions with HIMSS Media, Healthcare IT News, and IDG's InfoWorld. A graduate of the University of Maryland, Tom is known for his ability to create informative and engaging content, while ensuring consistent tone and editorial direction for clients.

"Our firm's greatest strength is our ability to offer clients some of the most comprehensive communication capabilities found within the industry," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "Our team also goes one step beyond and provides an added extra level of deep market expertise that is not commonly found elsewhere. New hires such as Katy and Tom are a testament to why we continue to achieve remarkable success with our client partners."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Together Senior Health, Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

