4WEB Medical Announces the Full Commercial Launch of its Cervical Spine Plating Solution

Company Adds Key Products to its Comprehensive Cervical Spine Portfolio

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WEB Medical, an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative implants that utilize its proprietary Truss Implant Technology™, announced the full commercial launch of the newest addition to the company's implant portfolio, the Cervical Spine Plating Solution (CSTS-PS).

4WEB Medical Cervical Portfolio (PRNewswire)

Geoff Bigos, Vice President of 4WEB's spine division, commented, "By adding the Cervical Spine Plating Solution to 4WEB's existing interbody device offering, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to investing in further development of a comprehensive cervical portfolio."

In addition to the cervical plate launch, the company also plans to expand the cervical product offering in early Q4 with an integrated anchor fixation system and a stand-alone integrated plate. Both products will complement the currently available stand-alone cervical offering, providing a variety of cervical fusion construct options for surgeons. With this portfolio expansion and continued product development, 4WEB continues to establish itself as a leader in the cervical interbody fusion marketplace.

"The launch of the Cervical Spine Plating Solution is a significant milestone for 4WEB. The company's cervical portfolio is currently 4WEB's fastest growing product line and with the addition of cervical plating, anchor fixation, and integrated plates, 4WEB will continue its rapid growth trajectory in 2023 and beyond," said Jessee Hunt, President of 4WEB Medical.

About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an orthopedic implant company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform which was the 1st 510(k) cleared implant manufactured with 3D printing technology. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Anterior Spine Truss System, the Anterior Spine Truss System™, the Posterior Spine Truss System™, and the Lateral Spine Truss System™.

4WEB Medical is actively developing truss implant designs for tumor, trauma, and patient-specific applications.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 4WEB Medical