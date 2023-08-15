Curbio Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading contractor solution for real estate agents and their listing clients, today announced that it has been ranked no. 1467 on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing privately owned companies for 2023. This is the second time that Curbio has ranked on the Inc. 5000, following their inclusion in 2022 during their first year of eligibility for the list.

Curbio serves as a trusted contractor partner to Realtors who want to win listings and get them market-ready without hassle. The company provides an elevated home improvement experience for agents and brokerages, offering pay-at-closing terms for pre-listing projects of all sizes. Curbio acts as the licensed and insured contractor on all projects, leveraging their innovative technology and in-house customer success team to complete projects efficiently and reliably.

"We are honored that Curbio has once again been named to the Inc. 5000 list, ranking amongst some of the most successful companies in the world. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, who are all remarkably dedicated to our mission of transforming home improvement for real estate. I want to congratulate everyone at Curbio on this achievement and look forward to another year of our continued growth and success," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. To learn more about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 60 real estate markets across the US.

