Insomnia Cookies Celebrates Back-to-School Season with Sweet Deals and New Cookies

Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

The late-night bakery is the go-to dessert destination for new and loyal Insomniacs returning to campus

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is sweetening up back-to-school season with delicious deals and new sweet treats. To welcome its new and loyal Insomniacs returning to campus, the late-night bakery is offering a free 6-pack of Classic cookies with any $5 in-store purchase to anyone who mentions the promotion and presents a school-issued ID. Students and teachers alike can enjoy this limited-time offer now until 3 AM on Friday, September 1st.

Limited-Edition Back to Campus Collection
To put the cherry on top, Insomnia is offering free delivery on orders $15+ with code BACK2COOKIES all month long.

But that's not all. The late-night bakery is unveiling fresh flavors with its limited-edition Back to Campus collection that will turn study time into snack time. From the French Toast Classic cookie to the PB & J Filled Deluxe, these sweet treats are sure to help comfort students who're feeling nostalgic as they prepare to embrace the new school season.

Limited-Edition Back to Campus Collection
Available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery. Flavors are subject to availability by location.

  • French Toast Classic – Breakfast (and dessert) of champions. French toast dough with cinnamon chips, brown sugar, and nutmeg.
  • Vegan White Chocolate Cold Brew Classic – Baked meets buzz. Chocolate cookie dough flavored with cold brew and mixed with creamy white chips.
  • PB & J Filled Deluxe – All the grade school nostalgia without the braces. A warm peanut butter cookie filled with rich grape jam.
  • Blueberry Pancake Ice Cream* – Pancake's gone full pint. Buttery, maple-flavored ice cream, crushed sugar cookies, and a blueberry jam swirl.
  • Best In Class Double Layer Cookie Cake* – Two 6" Cookie Cakes stacked with your favorite Classic flavors, buttercream frosting, topped with brownie bites, and a "Just Love Ya" center.
  • Sweet Semester 12-pack* – Sweet gift? You understood the assignment. 12-Pack of Classics for your fave student in a "Thinking of You" box sleeve.

Details about Insomnia Cookie's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com.

About Insomnia Cookies
Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 240 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

