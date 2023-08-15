MARMALADE LAUNCHES A NEW BRAND DISCOVERY PLATFORM, REVOLUTIONIZING THE WAY CONSUMERS DISCOVER QUALITY, AUTHENTIC PRODUCTS MADE BY SMALL BRANDS ONLINE

"A NEW WAY TO FIND THE BEST SMALL BRANDS ON THE INTERNET"

Through cutting-edge algorithms and human curation, Marmalade makes it easier than ever for consumers to explore a universe of authentic, quality, and diverse products from independent brands—all in one place

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marmalade.co , a new discovery platform founded by tech veterans Chris Chan, Steven McClain, and Jimmy Lin, officially launches today, revolutionizing the way consumers can discover better products on the internet. Marmalade built its discovery engine around a simple goal: to make it easier for consumers to find and shop the most authentic, quality, and diverse products made by small brands across every product category. The platform takes the work out of sourcing under-the-radar products that consumers couldn't easily find on their own, providing access to more than ten thousand small brands hand-vetted by Marmalade's curators with more added to the site each day.

Marmalade is a new way to find the best small brands on the internet. (PRNewswire)

"If you compare shopping to traveling: when I'm traveling, I can easily look up interesting local spots online, and avoid obvious chain restaurants or tourist traps. Yet when I search for the best products online, all I find are the same dozen options that link back to the same big marketplaces," says Chan. "In a world full of influencers, social media, and search engines, it seems strange that there is no easy way to find products from more authentic, small brands when you're actively looking for them–we want Marmalade to change that."

Marmalade is free to use; anyone can browse the website and search for products and brands using the platform's intelligent search engine. Users can choose to make a free account that offers an even greater level of personalization and tailored product recommendations, with a unique feed that updates in real-time with each product searched, liked, or hidden—as well as the ability to save finds to wishlists. As a shopping companion, the more users explore, the more Marmalade learns their tastes and preferences to suggest and help discover users' new favorite brands across all categories, acting as their reliable shopping partner. To foster a greater sense of community, Marmalade also taps industry experts to curate editorial guides in lieu of traditional reviews, another human touch that allows users to connect with the community and dive deeper into the stories behind their recommendations.

For brands, Marmalade's platform offers a way to stand out within an e-commerce ecosystem that often encourages dropshippers and copycats. The platform directly integrates with major e-commerce platforms and directs users to individual brands' online stores at the point of purchase–a model that gives power back to independent brands, allowing them to capture more of their generated sales while growing new relationships with their target customers.

Co-founders Chan, McClain, and Lin recognized the consumer demand for a more democratic online shopping model, one that benefited the small entrepreneurs and independent brands that are so often disadvantaged by existing marketplace models. Combining their skills and experience in data science, product design, finance, and software engineering, they founded Marmalade as a Public Benefit Company (PBC) following an early incubation phase in 2021, raising $4.2M in pre-seed and seed funding from friends and colleagues rallying around their vision for a better online product discovery experience.

"We've seen firsthand through our friends and family that own small businesses, how those brands struggle to connect with their customers without the resources that their larger competitors may have," says Chan. "We created Marmalade with the goal of supporting those businesses, helping them grow, and ultimately providing consumers a more enjoyable way to search and discover these incredible small brands online."

For more information, or image requests, please contact devinne@thejamescollective.com .

About Marmalade

Marmalade is a product discovery platform where consumers go to discover the best small brands on the internet. Through cutting-edge algorithms and human curation, the platform directly connects consumers with independent brands that align with their interests, needs, and values. As a Public Benefit Company (PBC), Marmalade aims to support underserved entrepreneurs by directly connecting them to their target audience, while simultaneously empowering consumers to discover and benefit from a more diverse selection of small companies. Marmalade Co. was co-founded by tech veterans Chris Chan, Steve McClain, and Jimmy Lin, who combined their skills and experience in data science, product design, finance, and engineering to build the platform. Marmalade is the ultimate alternative to the dropship economy, allowing consumers to easily shop for better-made and better-quality products from authentic small brands online.

Why Marmalade?

Synonymous with jam or jelly, authentic marmalade is so much more than a sugary fruit paste. True marmalade is a labor of love, rooted in tradition and filled with flavor, made with bitter Seville oranges that can't be found just anywhere. Marmalade, the platform, embodies the spirit of its namesake–a place to find top-quality products that are authentic and interesting, no fakes or imitations, with stories of their own to tell.

www.marmalade.co

Media Contact:

Devinne Zadravec

Devinne@thejamescollective.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marmalade