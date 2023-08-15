With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 100 Percent YoY, Sakari Ranks No. 135 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Sakari ranks No. 135 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor and a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, the strength of our vision, and the support of our valued customers," said Adam Horsman, Co-Founder of Sakari. "This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and the relentless pursuit of growth. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on our mission to create a platform that enables businesses of all sizes to easily manage communication at scale across all channels. Our journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and we are excited to continue pushing boundaries, reaching new heights, and making a lasting impact in the years ahead."

As a best-in-class omni-channel communication platform, Sakari empowers teams to establish engaging conversations and build meaningful relationships with their leads and customers around the world. With over 8,000 active users using Sakari to send messages, Sakari's scalable solution is changing the way businesses communicate with their customers in more than 50 countries. Built with a powerful suite of business messaging features, the Sakari platform is designed to help start and scale your business communications.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Sakari

Founded in 2016, Sakari is an omni-channel communication platform used by businesses around the world to communicate with their customers. We enable businesses to easily send customized alerts, reminders, and marketing campaigns to leads, customers, and employees, wherever they are. We serve thousands of businesses across more than 50 countries, with headquarters based out of San Francisco. For more information, visit www.sakari.io

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

