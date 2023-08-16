With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 8,744 Percent, KinderFarms Ranks No.45 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced today that KinderFarms ranks No.45 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We couldn't be more pleased to rank in the top 50 of this year's Inc. 5000. What started with two parents' belief in a cleaner vision for the over-the-counter medicine aisle, has turned into a movement of millions of modern parents who are choosing effective health products without unnecessary artificial ingredients. We are grateful to see the impact KinderFarms is having with families and plan to continue to make "kinder" medicine and health products available to as many families as possible." – noted Jeremy Adams, co-founder and CEO.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 22.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

KinderFarms first product launch, KinderLyte, a clean oral electrolyte solution for the whole family, launched in 6,000 retail stores in 2019, only to find those stores almost completely empty due to COVID as they expanded distribution in early 2020. Fast forward to 2022, and their latest launch KinderMed, a line of effective over-the-counter medicines with clean inactive ingredients, hit shelves during a turbulent time with an unprecedent cold & flu season and national medicine shortage. Despite the many challenges along the way, KinderFarms products have found a loyal and fast-growing following of parents who demand effective options and prefer clean inactive ingredients. Today, its products are available to families nationwide in over 30,000 stores including major retailers such as Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and many others.

"Being a part of this year's INC 5000 is incredibly meaningful to me and my co-founder Jessica Biel as entrepreneurs, and more importantly as parents. We are a challenger brand and our products compete against some of the biggest and oldest brands in the industry – ones that have been ingrained in households and recommended by doctors for many generations. Our rapid growth is a testament to the fact that modern parents are seeking out something new – effective options that fit better with their values. Our path has not always been an easy one, but we are driven by a very personal mission. We are excited to continue to grow our offerings and bring the same clean and effective health products we want for our own children to as many families as possible." – said Adams.

About KinderFarms

Co-founded by parents, Jessica Biel and Jeremy Adams, KinderFarms is dedicated to providing effective, values-driven alternatives to outdated OTC medicines and health products sold in the pharmacy aisle. Delicious and worry-free, KinderFarms products never contain artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, and are vegan, kosher, naturally gluten-free, and non-GMO project verified or organic. KinderFarms' products are available in over 30,000 stores nationwide and include KinderMed – a line of clean over-the-counter medicines for children, KinderLyte – a natural and effective, medical-grade oral electrolyte solution for the whole family, and KinderSprout – an organic, plant-based kids nutrition shake. KinderFarms donates one percent of sales as part of "1% For the Planet" to further our Kinder mission of supporting families in need around the world.

