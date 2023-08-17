11TEN Innovation Partners Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List for 2nd Consecutive Year

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 315%, 11TEN Innovation Partners is Again Named to America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed 11TEN Innovation Partners as No. 1772 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. 11TEN is honored to remain part of the list of impressive companies that are delivering solutions for our nation's biggest problems to create a better future.

11TEN brings together healthcare, life science, public health, and technology to drive innovation and transformation.

Founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, 11TEN Innovation Partners is a dynamic healthcare innovation ecosystem and strategy consulting firm that brings together healthcare, life science, public health, and technology organizations to drive innovation and digital transformation. Aiming to reduce risk in innovation and fragmentation in healthcare, the firm drives impact and transformation through a curated collaborative partner ecosystem, an internal team with diverse industry expertise, and a uniquely designed Innovation Lab that provides a physical space for ideation, co-development, and the path to commercial adoption. 11TEN's passion lies in becoming healthcare's end-to-end partner by providing structure to the unstructured nature of innovation, without limiting the possibilities.

"11TEN Innovation Partners is dedicated to leaving a meaningful impact by driving innovation in healthcare through our curated ecosystem of partners. Our primary goal is to bring together industry-leading technologies so that we can tackle healthcare, life science, and public health challenges, with an unwavering commitment to improving patient care, reducing costs, and boosting overall health outcomes. Being recognized again on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our team's hard work and fuels our resolve to continue expanding our impactful ecosystem partnerships" says James Lewis, 11TEN CEO.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Beyond an impressive 315% revenue growth, 11TEN has expanded its ecosystem to include a diverse array of partners – from healthcare systems and health plans to pharma/life science companies, medtech firms, emerging technology companies, public health organizations, and high-performing start-ups. These partnerships not only broaden 11TEN's reach but also deepen its impact, as each partner brings unique insights and capabilities that enrich the collective effort to drive healthcare forward.

In addition to quadrupling the internal team headcount, 11TEN has established a robust database of over 500,000 clinical and executive key opinion leaders and subject matter experts who stand ready to contribute to innovation projects. This resource has become a game changer, allowing 11TEN to swiftly and strategically assemble multidisciplinary teams that can tackle complex health challenges.

11TEN welcomes startups, established companies, healthcare providers, entrepreneurs, and tech innovators to engage with us to build strategic partnerships, test new technologies, and pioneer groundbreaking solutions that will redefine what's possible in healthcare.

About 11TEN Innovation Partners

11TEN is a dynamic innovation ecosystem and strategy consulting firm that powers innovation, venture, and strategy for healthcare and technology Fortune 1000 companies. The company is transforming the healthcare innovation space by building collaborative, interdisciplinary partnerships across industries to identify real-world problems and innovate novel solutions that are enabled through an ecosystem approach. 11TEN works closely with organizations like Emory Healthcare, Philips, Stryker, Novo Nordisk, and Verizon to accelerate solutions to market and foster cross-industry partnerships.

About the Inc. 5000

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

