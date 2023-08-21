Inhalis Therapeutics SA Achieves Key Milestone with Patent Application Filing

LUGANO, Switzerland, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhalis Therapeutics SA, a pioneering privately-held company specializing in advanced inhaled treatments for life-threatening diseases, proudly reveals a significant stride forward as it submits a new patent application on INHAL-101, its lead asset. This strategic move strengthens the company's positioning and enriches its intellectual property portfolio.

Dr. Silvia Panigone, CEO of Inhalis Therapeutics, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The achievement of this pivotal milestone marks a moment of great pride for Inhalis. Our dedicated team has been steadfastly committed to developing INHAL-101, a unique small-molecule PI3K/mTOR/BRD4 tri-specific inhibitor. This ground-breaking formulation employs proprietary mSAS® supercritical fluid technology, demonstrating a compelling profile for addressing the complex challenges of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). By selectively inhibiting the key IPF-driven pathogenic elements through a single inhalable medication, with excellent safety potential, INHAL-101 offers an opportunity to harness its full pharmacological power to be an efficacious and well-tolerated drug. This recent patent application strengthens our competitive positioning and provides additional value for Inhalis. We remain dedicated to our journey, and most importantly, to those people afflicted by IPF who stand to benefit from our unwavering commitment."

Inhalis Therapeutics SA is committed to develop breakthrough inhaled treatments for life-threatening disorders. Solid science and industry-leading delivery technology are combined with an experienced management team to research and develop new inhaled treatments for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and other diseases. The lead asset, INHAL-101, a ground-breaking solution for IPF, is poised to initiate clinical trials in Q4/2024. The company's pipeline also includes INHAL-102, tailored for lung cancer, and additional assets in late-preclinical proof-of-concept stages for oncology, fibrotic diseases and pulmonary infections.

