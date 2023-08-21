JELD-WEN to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announces that Chief Executive Officer William J. Christensen will participate in the upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference fireside chat at 1:30 pm ET on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The live webcast will be available on JELD-WEN's website at investors.jeld-wen.com. The replay of the webcast will be available at investors.jeld-wen.com following the event.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates facilities in 16 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 people. Since 1960, the JELD-WEN team has been committed to making quality products that create safe and sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit www.jeld-wen.com.

