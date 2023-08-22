Decode Health and Spesana Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Point of Care Solutions using the Decode Data Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decode Health and Spesana, two leading health-tech companies based in Tennessee, are delighted to announce a strategic partnership that promises to propel the advancement of precision medicine and transform digital health. Combining Decode Health's AI and machine learning expertise with Spesana's clinical workflow solutions, this partnership aims to revolutionize patient care and outcomes in the healthcare industry.

With this collaboration, clinicians will have unprecedented access to actionable data at the point of care, empowering them to make informed decisions and create more efficient and personalized patient treatment plans. Decode Health's state-of-the-art data platform and analytics capabilities will seamlessly integrate with Spesana's point-of-care solution, providing a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge tools and insights.

Carla Balch, CEO at Spesana, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "The power of intelligence, high-quality clinical data, and analytics have become the minimum to support healthcare stakeholders in today's precision medicine and value-based care models. We are well-aligned with Decode's mission and are excited to launch additional Spesana capabilities for clinicians, biopharma, molecular diagnostics, and payers. As always, we lean into intelligence to enhance Spesana's Clinical Trial Portfolio Manager."

The collaboration between Decode Health and Spesana is driven by shared objectives and their strong alignment in mission, vision, and values. Both companies are deeply committed to advancing healthcare technology and improving patient outcomes. Additionally, their presence in the Tennessee startup community makes this partnership a local success story for the region.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spesana and leverage the Decode Health data platform to provide advanced clinical decision support through Spesana's point of care solution," said Chase Spurlock, CEO at Decode Health. "By combining our expertise, we aim to better predict patient outcomes and link patients with optimal testing and treatments. Collaborations like this one are essential to accelerate precision medicine, where every patient receives personalized, evidence-based care."

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and promises to reshape the future of healthcare by integrating advanced technology and clinical expertise. Together, Decode Health and Spesana are poised to make a meaningful impact on patient care, enabling better outcomes and healthier communities.

About Decode Health:

Decode Health is a Nashville-based health-tech company that delivers a data platform to accelerate precision medicine and improve the efficiency of pharma research and development using AI and machine learning. Decode has assembled an ecosystem of leading research partners, diagnostic and technology companies to support pharma R&D. Decode's platform as a service leverages deep know-how across genomics, clinical data, social determinants of health, and other healthcare data sources to bring actionable insights into focus quickly.

For more information, please visit | http://www.DecodeHealth.AI

About Spesana:

Spesana has developed a healthcare platform for all therapeutic areas in all care settings to increase the velocity of patients moving to the right specialists with a unified medical record. Important to the mission is the focus on precision medicine, notably molecular diagnostics, and clinical collaborations to allow physicians, patients, and insurance teams to come together around the best available therapies and new clinical trials for patients. The company was founded by oncology information technology trailblazer Carla Balch and an experienced team known for building the first certified electronic medical record platform in oncology. Spesana's experience in oncology now drives the ability to aggregate patient information and integrate clinical, operational, and financial workflows for all healthcare sectors.

For more information, please visit | http://www.spesana.com

