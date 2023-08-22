WiMi Developed an AIGC-based Image Recognition System

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that an image recognition system based on AIGC is developed. AIGC is an artificial intelligence generation technique based on deep learning algorithms, which can be trained on large-scale datasets and optimized algorithms to improve the accuracy and generalization ability of the network model. WiMi applies this cutting-edge technology to the field of image recognition, and develops an image recognition system based on AIGC. The system adopts a distributed architecture, which can effectively process large-scale datasets and extract the most valuable information from them to accurately recognize and classify complex images.

The system contains several technical modules, including data pre-processing, feature extraction, and classification. These technical modules cooperate so as to realize efficient and accurate image recognition and analysis. The data pre-processing module is mainly responsible for pre-processing the image and passing the processed data to the feature extraction module; the feature extraction module uses deep learning techniques to extract features from the image and obtain the feature of the image; and the classification module classifies the image according to the feature vector and obtains the final recognition result.

Data pre-processing.

Data pre-processing is a necessary step in image recognition, which can make the image clearer and brighter, thus improving the accuracy of subsequent processing. In WiMi's AIGC-based image recognition system, it uses a variety of data pre-processing techniques, such as image enhancement, denoising, and cropping. These pre-processing methods can effectively reduce the noise and interference in the image and highlight the feature information in the image. In addition, the data enhancement techniques can also rotate and flip the original data, thus expanding the number of training datasets, effectively improving the generalization ability of the model, and making the model more stable and reliable.

Feature extraction

Feature extraction is a critical step in image recognition. WiMi utilizes a deep learning algorithm for feature extraction. Deep learning algorithms automatically learn the feature information of an image by building a convolutional neural network (CNN) and extracting the most valuable features from it, and improving the accuracy and generalization ability of the model by training on large-scale datasets. The image recognition system can recognize many types of images, including numbers, letters, text, people, and so on. The purpose of this module is to transform the image data into machine understandable data types to provide support for subsequent classification.

Classification

Classification is the key part of converting features into labels. Support Vector Machine (SVM) is used as a classifier.SVM is a binary classification model based on statistical learning theory, which can efficiently divide the sample space and has high classification accuracy. By using a SVM classifier, the system can achieve more accurate image recognition and classification.

WiMi's AIGC-based image recognition system also supports a variety of functions, such as target detection, image segmentation, and image generation. These functions allow users to process and analyze images more conveniently. For example, in the field of target detection, the system can realize automated detection and classification by locating and labeling targets in images. In the field of image segmentation, the system can divide an image into multiple parts to obtain more accurate image information. In the field of image generation, the system can generate completely new image data by learning the laws of existing image datasets.

With the continuous development and application of AI technology, AIGC-based image recognition systems will become an important breakthrough in the field of image processing and analysis, which will bring more opportunities and challenges to various industries, and help socio-economic and scientific and technological development. The AIGC-based image recognition system has a wide range of applications, which can be applied to face recognition, object recognition, text recognition, natural language processing and other fields.

In the future, WiMi will also continue to devote itself to the research and development of AIGC-based image recognition technology, to promote the development of artificial intelligence technology in image recognition, to continuously optimize the system performance, and to provide users with more perfect product and services. WiMi believes that with the continuous development of artificial intelligence technology, the image recognition system will become more and more intelligent, bringing users a more convenient and efficient image processing and analysis experience.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.