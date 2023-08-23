Axxess and nVoq Expand Strategic Partnership to Offer Leading-edge Speech Recognition Solutions to ContinuLink and Suncoast Clients

Complia Health Clients to Receive Same Services as Axxess Clients

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, is deepening its partnership with nVoq, a leading innovator in speech recognition technology, to transform the documentation process for Complia Health's ContinuLink and Suncoast clients. This is the first step to accelerate outcomes and boost efficiencies for ContinuLink and Suncoast clients since Axxess acquired Complia Health in July 2023.

ContinuLink and Suncoast clients can now access nVoq's leading-edge speech recognition solutions.

"Our collaboration with nVoq is a game-changer for our ContinuLink and Suncoast clients," said Rich Berner, CEO of Complia Health. "By harnessing the power of speech recognition technology, we are enabling healthcare professionals to document patient encounters with unparalleled speed and accuracy. The integration of nVoq's solutions into our solutions will improve the way clinicians interact with their documentation, empowering them to deliver better patient outcomes."

nVoq's suite of speech recognition solutions is renowned for its accuracy, speed and versatility. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence and natural language processing capabilities, the technology recognizes and transcribes spoken words into text in real time. The solutions can be easily customized to adapt to various medical specialties and terminology unique to the ContinuLink and Suncoast platforms.

"Axxess and Complia Health have an excellent track record of providing technology solutions that enable post-acute care providers to improve the care delivery experience," said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer of nVoq. "We are thrilled they recognize nVoq as the market leader in speech recognition solutions and view our partnership as one that will help home health and hospice organizations optimize their clinical documentation and, in turn, take patient care to the next level."

Axxess and nVoq began their partnership in July 2022 with speech recognition services available to all clients in Axxess' complete suite of solutions for home health, hospice, palliative and home care organizations.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Complia Health

Complia Health is a leading provider of cloud-based technology, solutions, and services through a single platform for home care, home health, private duty, therapy, pediatrics, hospice, and palliative care providers. Providing a single platform across all lines of business, we connect the entire continuum of pre- and post-acute care encompassing clinical, financial, and back-office operations. Our AI-powered technologies and business intelligence tools maximize operational efficiency, improve employee productivity, and ensure elevated front-line care experiences and better patient outcomes. To learn more about how Complia Health is now part of Axxess, please visit our website.

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, go to www.nVoq.com or call Kristen Ayers, Director of Marketing at 303-304-7021.

Contact: Johnathan Eaves

(903)445-6969

jeaves@axxess.com

