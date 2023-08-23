Protiviti Named to 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care List by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work®

Consulting firm recognized for 'culture of caring' for its people, communities and the environment

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2023 PEOPLE Companies that Care list by PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work in the large company category. This prestigious list highlights the top U.S. companies that have not only succeeded in business, but also demonstrated outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, communities and the environment during the past year.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti) (PRNewswire)

"One of our 'Promises to our People' is a commitment to our communities, and we encourage all our employees to give back to the causes that most resonate with them," said Andrea Spinelli, a managing director with Protiviti and global leader of its community service program. "From participating alongside colleagues and clients in service opportunities like our global 'i on Hunger' program, school supply packing events, beach clean ups and fundraising campaigns, to lending a hand to local non-profit organizations, our people are making a meaningful difference, every day."

Based on confidential feedback from the Great Place to Work annual survey, the Companies That Care list represents input from more than 1.1 million employees on how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and communities. Only Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations are eligible for the list.

"Caring for our people, our clients, our communities and the planet has always been at the heart of our organization," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "This recognition is an acknowledgement not only of our passion for supporting the communities where we serve, but also our focus on belonging and inclusion in everything we do. Providing a workplace where our people feel heard and valued, enjoy a broad range of benefits and career growth opportunities, and are empowered to positively impact the community is woven into the fabric of who we are."

Among the many benefits Protiviti provides to employees are paid parental leave, adoption reimbursement, flexible work options, wellness programs, sabbaticals and tuition reimbursement.

"This was the year when we saw if companies meant it when they promised to put employees first," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Caring for people isn't a by-product or afterthought for the very best companies – it's a core part of how they create value for their customers and communities."

Protiviti was named to the inaugural PEOPLE Companies that Care list in 2021 and again in 2022. Since 2015, Protiviti has been named every year to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, and has also been recognized consistently on multiple other Great Place to Work lists, including Best Workplaces for Women, Parents, Millennials, and Consulting and Professional Services.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Protiviti