Michael Douglas, Ed Helms, Brad Raffensperger, Andrew Yang, Jocelyn Benson, Top Democracy Experts to Gather in L.A. to Strengthen Democratic Institutions Ahead of 2024 Election

Grammy-winner Ben Harper and Harvard professor Danielle Allen will be among the elected officials, academics, and activists to appear at the American Democracy Summit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-list entertainers, elected officials, educators, and champions of democracy will join the nation's most renowned democracy experts at the 2023 American Democracy Summit (ADS). More than 20 top nonpartisan, pro-democracy organizations have united behind ADS, which will bring leaders from across the political spectrum together to solve America's political crisis. The event is organized by leading right-left anti-corruption organization, RepresentUs .

ADS, happening Sept. 27-29 at the Magic Box in Los Angeles, will bring the American democracy movement together like never before. Speakers include, but are not limited to:

Michael Douglas , Academy Award-Winning Actor and Producer

Brad Raffensperger , Georgia Secretary of State

Jocelyn Benson , Michigan Secretary of State

Ed Helms , Actor

Andrew Yang , Forward Party

Ben Harper , Grammy Award Winning Musician

Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg , Artist

Mike Madrid , The Lincoln Project

Desmond Meade , Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

Danielle Allen , Harvard University Professor

Eboo Patel , Founder of Interfaith America

Neil Phillips , Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Miles Taylor , 'Anonymous' Trump Insider

David Brown , Harmony Project

Amber Faye McReynolds , USPS Governor

Speakers may be available for comment.

"Americans are disgusted with money in politics, gerrymandering, and the two-party duopoly that constantly fails the people. These aren't partisan issues, these are American issues and the only way to fix them is including everyone in the solution," said Joshua Graham Lynn, co-founder and CEO of RepresentUs. "ADS is the place where a powerful, unified movement from across the political spectrum comes together to create real and lasting change for our democracy and I'm excited to see it in action."

ADS attendees will receive hands-on training from dozens of organizations and hundreds of leading experts — all together under one roof with one mission: Solve America's political crisis.

RepresentUs is proud to work with leading pro-democracy organizations to host ADS, including: Unite America, FairVote, Bipartisan Policy Center, Forward Party, Interfaith America, Protect Democracy, American Promise, Issue One, and many more.

Tickets to ADS can be purchased here . Income-adjusted tickets and reduced-price tickets for young attendees are available.

To learn more about ADS, please visit represent.us/ADS .

Members of the media are encouraged to attend. Please visit our media page to learn more and register.

RepresentUs is America's leading nonpartisan organization fighting to protect and strengthen democracy. We unite unlikely allies from across the political spectrum who put country over party to pass pro-democracy laws, fight corruption, and defeat authoritarian threats. We have won more than 170 victories in cities and states across America since our founding 10 years ago. Each win is one step closer to our vision of making America the world's strongest democracy.

