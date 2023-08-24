NovoEd Partners With IMD to Win 5 Brandon Hall Group 2023 HCM Excellence Awards

Top Global Business School & US Technology Company Recognized For Impactful Initiatives in Leadership Development and Executive Education in Industry-Defining Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, is pleased to announce it has won five medals — including four Gold — with the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™. This industry awards program recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. View the complete list of winners here .

"It is an honor to be recognized for our work with IMD by Brandon Hall Group," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "We are dedicated to delivering high-impact cohort learning experiences for our clients in service of their most critical strategic initiatives. IMD is building and delivering some of the world's most ambitious leadership development programs, and these awards speak to the transformative benefits of choosing the right technology partner to power those initiatives."

IMD is a pioneering force in developing leaders, and its executive education and degree programs are consistently ranked among the world's best by the Financial Times, Bloomberg, Forbes, and others. IMD won five medals for its Digital Transformation Sprint program created in partnership with NovoEd. IMD Sprint is an innovative series of programs that enables executives to go deep into particular subjects – Mastering Stress, Generative AI for Business, and Digital Transformation – by committing no more than one to two hours per day over the course of two intense and insightful weeks. The next series of programs is scheduled for September 2023.

IMD Sprint was awarded Best Advance in Leadership Development (Gold), Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders (Gold), Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy (Gold), Best Use of Social/Collaborative Learning (Gold), and Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation (Silver). The IMD Executive Education team also won two medals for customized learning journeys developed for the LEGO Group and Bank Mandiri Indonesia.

"More than anything, these awards are a testament to two of the differentiators in business education in which we take pride at IMD: the ability to put the client first and create tailor-made programs, as well as the innovative nature of constantly seeking new tools and formats to improve the learning experience," says David Bach, Dean of Innovation and Programs and Professor of Strategy and Political Economy at IMD.

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

"Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."

