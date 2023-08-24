U.S.A. Immigration Assistance (USAIA) Seeks Partners and Contributors to Aid in Replenishing America's Workforce

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigent, law-abiding immigrants are often blocked from U.S. immigration efforts by a complex and costly USCIS process. All the while, criminals illegally and chaotically cross through America's wide-open borders and are greeted with open arms as they enter safe havens. In response to this grave injustice, U.S.A. Immigration Assistance (USAIA) announces a program aimed at bringing American organizations, companies, and individuals together to help improve the process for underprivileged immigrants who wish to immigrate legally and replenish America's depleted workforce.

USAIA is an L3C company formed by entrepreneur and CEO of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc., Mr. Alain J. Roy. The mission of USAIA is to transform barriers into pathways for lawful immigrants who will serve as engaged, responsible and employed citizens. To provide initial support, USAIA will help cover a portion of the costs associated with their legal representation, translation of the required materials, and interpretation assistance during their U.S. immigration process. This will reward them for following proper protocols and set them up for future success, while also offering a solution to ongoing labor shortages.

"Immigration must be done correctly and legally – otherwise, we will have continued chaos at our borders. USAIA does not support open borders and does not agree with the immigration of dangerous and immoral people. We desperately need good, honest, hard-working individuals with the intention of settling permanently in the United States. By offering support to morally-sound, indigent immigrants who are seeking employment, we will create a ripple effect that leads to the restoration of America's workforce," explains Mr. Roy.

USAIA is actively seeking strategic legal partners, corporate sponsors, and individual donors to support these efforts. Interested parties can connect via e-mail with USAIA's Outreach and Fundraising Director, Mr. Patrick J. Kosch, at patrick@usa-ia.org.

