Congresswoman Deborah Ross Tours Braven's Advanced Recycling Facility in Zebulon, NC

ZEBULON, N.C., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congresswoman Deborah Ross of North Carolina's 2nd District visited Braven Environmental's state-of-the-art recycling facility in Zebulon today, speaking with employees and learning more about the company's innovative approach to recycling hard-to-recycle plastics. During her visit, Congresswoman Ross toured the operating facility and engaged in a constructive dialogue with both the company's leadership team and local workforce.

"I enjoyed meeting and learning from Braven's innovative leaders and employees this morning in Zebulon," said Congresswoman Ross. "I look forward to applying the insights and information I gained during my visit to the important discussions in Congress about advanced recycling technologies."

Congresswoman Ross has been a vocal advocate for technologies that provide sustainable solutions to our country's urgent environmental challenges.

About Braven:

Braven Environmental, LLC, ("Braven" or the "Company"), is a leading technology provider in the advanced recycling sector. Deploying patented pyrolysis-based technology, Braven converts mixed waste plastics into Braven PyChem®, a feedstock/input primarily used for the production of new plastics.

Braven believes it has one of the leading solutions addressing the global and growing issue of post-consumer and post-industrial waste plastics, while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic waste management and plastic production. With its first facility already in operation in North Carolina, Braven is developing a network of facilities across the United States and abroad to offer a true solution to waste plastics while cementing its place in the circular economy of plastic. Headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina and founded in Yonkers, New York, Braven has been in business since 2010. www.bravenenvironmental.com

For further information: media@bravenenvironmental.com

View original content:

SOURCE Braven Environmental, LLC