This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- New Research Reveals One-Third of Adults 50-Plus (32%) Often or Always Feel Lonely or Isolated
Alongside AARP, hundreds of game-filled events will be organized to rally people of all ages to come together and celebrate older adults, driving meaningful connections through play that is inclusive of all generations.
- Unveiling the Voice of Gen Z Hispanics in College: 2nd Annual Latine Research Study Delivers Powerful Insights on AI, Gun Ownership, Mental Health, Sex and Politics
The only dating-app led study on Latine in college reveals majority of students are concerned about growing gun violence,75% do not believe books on race should be banned in public schools, and 48% of Latine's believe mental health has an impact on their sex life.
- Santa Fe Indian Market Announces Best of Show Winners
Since 1922, Santa Fe Indian Market, the world's largest and most prestigious Native North American art market, has awarded Best of Show winners to the nation's exceptional Indigenous artists in a variety of juried categories.
- Drake, Future, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, and Don Tolliver highlighted as "International Artist Of The Year" Nominees for The 16th Annual Headies Awards
The Headies understand the urban, contemporary pop culture that Afrobeats brings to mainstream music, inspired by the need to fill a significant void and be the voice of a generation in the culture that they represent. The event boasts a mega-platform that interfaces with young, talented artistes who represent the future of global music.
- GiveSmart and The Nonprofit Makeover Join Forces on GiveSmart Gives Back, Empowering BIPOC Nonprofit Leaders
The cornerstone of this partnership is to provide BIPOC nonprofit leaders with fully funded scholarships to receive access to The Nonprofit Makeover's acclaimed eCourse, The Nonprofit Makeover University. This immersive training tool, spanning over 50+ hours, covers a wide range of essential topics.
- PepsiCo Celebrates Next Generation of HBCU Musicians and Student Changemakers with $160,000 Donation from Doritos® SOLID BLACK
From section leaders to dance captains, students are nominated by their respective band directors for their leadership qualities and contribution to their teams and the honorary changemakers will be announced and recognized on the field during the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands show in Houston, Texas.
- SeeHer, in Partnership With Comscore, Unveils Industry-First 'Gender Equality Measurement' for Digital Platforms at Ana Data, Analytics and Measurement Conference
Working in conjunction with SeeHer, Comscore created a new way for brands and advertisers to understand the significance of gender equality for their target audiences – from a behavior, interests, and attitudes standpoint – by embedding Gender Equality attributes in the Comscore Plan Metrix Suite.
- Black Women Founder, LaToya Hurley, launches a Pitch Competition and educational event to provide funding for other Women Founders
"I believe that by offering funding opportunities and educational resources to women founders, we can reveal their incredible potential and drive positive change in our business community. It's about empowering women to embrace their aspirations and turn them into reality," Hurley said.
- Paysend Launches Breakthrough Advertising Campaign
The comprehensive campaign will target the 60m Hispanic community living in the United States who regularly send money to family across Latin America, representing the largest money transfer corridor in the world.
- My Code and PinkNews Enter Exclusive Partnership
The partnership will help brands and advertisers increase authentic connections and engagement with LGBTQIA+ audiences.
- Pair of Northern California Moms Who Survived Series of Catastrophic Wildfires Publish Children's Books to Help Other Parents and Kids Cope with Disaster
"My six-year-old doesn't always connect with books, but he was completely captivated by the augmented reality component of 'Little Buck'," said Sonoma County psychologist Dr. Carrie Lara. "It'll be such a great resource to help young children who have lived through wildfire."
