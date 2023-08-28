Bandwidth Wins 'Best Places to Work' Award

Mission-first culture and 'Whole Person Promise' to employees drives continued growth as company puts down deeper roots in N.C. with newly opened headquarters campus

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it has again won a "Best Places to Work" award in its hometown Triangle, N.C., region from the Triangle Business Journal. Winners were selected based on employee engagement survey results, which measured 30 culture and satisfaction drivers that are critical to an organization's success.

"We are honored to receive this recognition during a pivotal year at Bandwidth, as we put down deeper roots in North Carolina and flourished in our mission to serve customers, while lifting up our people and our communities worldwide," said Rebecca Bottorff, Bandwidth's Chief People Officer. "And while we were exceptionally proud to move into our new Raleigh headquarters this month, the best thing about our new space is our joy in working together and the strong relationships this creates with each other."

Bandwidth's mission-first culture is centered on meaningful work and investing in the bodies, minds and spirits of its team members, or "Bandmates." Combined, these elements form a pledge that Bandwidth calls the "Whole Person Promise" to help Bandmates stay highly engaged, healthy and balanced. Programs include:

A culture focused on working for and loving the success of each other to achieve the ultimate mission of supporting customers. This approach has contributed to customer satisfaction levels consistently above 97 percent as Bandwidth continues to hit new innovation milestones.





Development opportunities to ensure meaningful work and help team members actively learn and grow in their careers. For example, fully 24 percent of Bandwidth team members were promoted in the past 12 months.





Quarterly "challenges" that inspire Bandmates to be more innovative, healthier, think more deeply about important topics and push themselves to develop further, both professionally and personally.





A vacation embargo that allows team members to truly unplug and disconnect when they take time off, while enabling colleagues to step up in their absence.





90-minute workout lunches to help Bandmates achieve their wellness goals by doing sports and recreational activities together, going to the gym or just taking a walk. The company has a fitness center and sports complex at its headquarters campus and provides on-site exercise facilities at many offices, as well as free gym memberships.





"Mahalo Moments" that help Bandmates celebrate life's most important milestones by offering two extra days off, such as for a first wedding anniversary, first home purchase, becoming a citizen and more.





A "Go! Do! Day!" to have paid time off to participate in causes closest to team members' hearts, which encourages individual activism and community involvement.





Unity groups that bring together team members with similar interests and provide a forum for Bandmates with differing ideas or backgrounds to share their stories, educate fellow Bandmates and develop empathy and understanding for each other.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit bandwidth.com .

