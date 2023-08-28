Federal Realty Awarded Top Workplace by The San Francisco Chronicle

Top-tier REIT ranks among best employers in the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has earned a place on The San Francisco Chronicle's 2023 Top Workplaces list for its commitment to employee well-being and satisfaction. This prestigious list ranks the best workplaces in the Bay Area based solely on employee feedback.

"It's an honor to be acknowledged by our incredible Bay Area team," stated Don Wood, CEO of Federal Realty. "It means the world to have earned the trust of our people, whose talent and dedication are paramount to Federal's success."

In partnership with research firm Energage, The San Francisco Chronicle named the Bay Area's top companies for 2023 using survey data from over 65,000 employees. The survey, informed by data from 27 million employees across 70,000 organizations over 16 years, evaluated aspects like culture, ethics, and work/life balance, ensuring the recognized companies excel in employee experience and growth.

Federal Realty continues to be recognized for its commitment to workplace excellence. In 2023, the company was honored with The Washington Post's Top Workplaces Award, underscoring its dedication to delivering for employees. Additionally, the firm was awarded with the Aetna® Gold Level Workplace Well-being Making a Difference Award and The Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness Award for 2023, joining an elite community of leaders dedicated to creating a sustainable culture of well-being for their people.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Vice President, Investor Relations 301.998.8265 lbrady@federalrealty.com Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Senior Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8316 bpomar@federalrealty.com

