Lime Rock Park Historic Festival Honors Chrysler Brand

The Lime Rock Park Historic Festival is spotlighting the Chrysler brand as an honored marque at the 41st edition of the prestigious event, scheduled for Aug 31. – Sept. 4, 2023, at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut. Ralph Gilles, Stellantis chief design officer, will also serve as grand marshal at the event. (PRNewswire)

Chrysler brand to serve as an honored marque at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival, set for Aug. 31 – Sept. 4 at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut

6.4L HEMI ® -powered 2023 Chrysler 300C to be showcased at Lime Rock

2023 Chrysler 300C pays tribute to the Chrysler 300 and the end of an era — Chrysler 300 production will end following the 2023 model year

Ralph Gilles , Stellantis chief design officer, to serve as event grand marshal

Additional Chrysler show vehicles featured at event will include a 1941 Chrysler Newport, 1953 Chrysler D'Elegance, 1955 Chrysler 300, 1957 Chrysler Diablo, 1963 Chrysler Turbine car, 2005 Chrysler Firepower concept and more

The Lime Rock Park Historic Festival is spotlighting the Chrysler brand as an honored marque at the 41st edition of the prestigious event, scheduled for Aug 31. – Sept. 4, 2023, at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut. Ralph Gilles, Stellantis chief design officer, will also serve as grand marshal at the event.

Chrysler vehicles featured at the Lime Rock Park Historic Festival will include the new 2023 Chrysler 300C. The 485-horsepower, 6.4L, HEMI®-powered 2023 Chrysler 300C pays tribute to the Chrysler 300 and the end of an era — Chrysler 300 production will end following the 2023 model year. First introduced in 1955 and reborn in 2005, the Chrysler 300 has represented iconic American luxury and performance for decades.

Considered by many to be the first American muscle car, a 1955 Chrysler 300 will also be on display at Lime Rock. Additional Chrysler show vehicles featured include a 1941 Chrysler Newport, 1953 Chrysler D'Elegance, 1957 Chrysler Diablo, 1963 Chrysler Turbine car, 1995 Chrysler Atlantic concept, 2005 Chrysler Firepower concept and more.

The 41st running of the Lime Rock Historic Festival will include three days of historic racing, a 20-mile competition car parade through the picturesque hills and Sunday in the Park, which combines the Lime Rock Concours with the Gathering of the Marques. More information is available at limerock.com/events/historic-festival-41/.

