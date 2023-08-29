White Castle Recipes Make It Easy to Prepare Tasty After-School Snacks and Simple but Scrumptious Dinners

Slider Showdown recipe contest — with TV personality Adam Richman among the judges — will help White Castle create even more "craveable" recipes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's back to school time, and parents across the country will be looking for easy, affordable and appetizing ways to feed their kids amid hectic schedules filled with homework, football practice, dance lessons, band practice and a host of other extracurricular activities.

White Castle has dozens of Slider-based recipes that busy families can use for after-school snacks and family dinners.

For any family that needs help coming up with ideas for after-school snacks and dinner menus, White Castle has them covered!

The popular family-owned restaurant and retail brand features more than 75 recipes on its website, all using its famed Sliders as the main ingredient. The Sliders can be bought hot and tasty at a nearby White Castle restaurant or ready to prepare from the freezer section of food retailers across the U.S.

"At White Castle, we know what it's like to juggle the demands of a busy life," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Whatever we can do to make things a little easier, we're all in!"

Here are three yummy recipes that are sure to satisfy the hungriest – and pickiest – eaters. With just a few minutes of prep time, they can be ready to make and serve in no time.



White Castle Wonder Casserole – This cheesy casserole is made with common kid favorites: hamburgers, tater tots and melted cheese.

White Castle Fondue – Make mealtime fun with a cheese fondue for dipping Sliders and cut-up vegetables. Add a side dish of fruit for a well-rounded meal. Slider Lasagna – White Castle's version of this traditional Italian dish has just four ingredients, so it's a snap to prepare. Make it ahead of time, then pop it in the oven when you're ready to eat!

White Castle is hoping to add a few new "craveable" recipes to its website later this fall following its "Slider Showdown" recipe contest, which ends at midnight on Sept. 4. The contest was launched earlier this summer to find new recipes that reimagine the classic Slider in dishes that everyone will love.

People still have several more days to enter their recipes. Submissions must be posted on a public TikTok account or in a video or photo carousel on a public Instagram account using the hashtag #SliderShowdownContest and tagging @WhiteCastle. The video (or photos) must show the ingredients, the preparation method and the final product, and a detailed written recipe must be included in the post. Recipes must use at least six beef Sliders (Original, Cheese or Jalapeño) with or without pickles. The Sliders can be purchased at a White Castle restaurant or from a retail store. (A complete set of rules can be found at WhiteCastle.com. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter.)

TV personality Adam Richman of "Man v. Food" fame, a member of the 2020 Cravers Hall of Fame class, will serve as one of the contest's five judges. He and the other judges will rate the recipes based on presentation, taste appeal, originality and video quality.

The winner will receive free Sliders for a year, recognition at a special event at White Castle's home office in early 2024, and White Castle swag.

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

