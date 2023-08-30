Dreame Technology will launch its first wireless robotic lawn mower

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreametech Technology, a rapidly growing technology company and leading manufacturer of home cleaning appliances, has announced the launch of their new product line, the Robotic Mower. This marks the second expansion of Dreame Technology's robotics business, following the successful release of their smart food delivery robots and robotic pool cleaner in July of this year.

The Dreame Roboticmower A1 incorporates a 3D lidar solution, which is relatively uncommon in the industry, and will be showcased to the public for the first time at IFA2023. With a focus on the mid-to-high-end market, these products are expected to make their debut and enter the European and North American markets early next year.

Since its establishment in 2017, Dreame Technology has become a technology company with a multi-category layout in the industry, relying on the continuous precipitation and accumulation of core motor technology and intelligent algorithms. Dreame Technology has been actively exploring the field of robotics in a broader sense. In the last two years, Dreame has launched the bionic quadrupedal robot dog and the intelligent food delivery robot. Currently, Dreame Technology has established a comprehensive competitive edge in the robot industry, including technology research and development, supply chain management, manufacturing, talent development, commercialization, and other areas.

Dreame Roboticmower A1 incorporates Dreame Technology's patented technologies that have been accumulated over many years in the industry, including mapping, path planning, positioning, obstacle avoidance, and other industry-leading intelligent algorithm technologies.

Dreame Roboticmower A1 utilizes the industry-leading 3D high-precision lidar technology. It has a detection distance of up to 70 meters and a 360°x59° omnidirectional super-large viewing angle, which allows it to perceive the environment from all directions. This enables the robotic lawn mower to instantly and accurately create a 3D map of the garden. Building a map can be challenging for a lawn mowing robot, as it often encounters complex outdoor environments, particularly when the signal needs to bypass obstacles like houses and trees. However, with the high-precision lidar technology of the Dreame Roboticmower A1, the signal remains stable and is less prone to loss.

Dreame Roboticmower A1 incorporates point cloud data environmental information collection technology and integrates an intelligent obstacle-avoidance algorithm similar to that of a chasing robot. This enables it to identify over eleven common obstacles in a garden, ensuring safe operation and a smoother mowing experience.

When it comes to lawn mowing robots, users pay great attention to the quality of the mowing. Dreame Roboticmower A1 is equipped with exceptional U Path Planning achieves highly efficient and uniform lawn mowing results. This solution has already proven its maturity in sweeping robot products, and when combined with the independently developed OmniSense™ 3D Ultra Sensing System by Dreame, the A1 delivers exceptional mowing results, easily tackles a 1000 m²* garden in just one day. (*Data is from Dreame laboratory.)

According to statistics from the American research institute Grand View Research, the global robotic mower market has reached US$30.4 billion in 2021, and 70% of which come from household scenarios. With the steady growth of market space, the market size is predicted to exceed US$44.1 billion in 2027. However, the penetration rate of intelligent lawn mowing robots is still low. The penetration rate of intelligent lawn mowing robots in Europe is about 10%, while that in North America is less than 1%.

As the leading company in the field of intelligent cleaning, Dreame Technology has marched into the overseas market for only three years, and has covered more than 120 countries and regions such as the United States, Germany, France, South Korea. In the first half of 2023, Dreame has made rapid growth in North American market and European Market with the revenue of Dreame products grew more than 300% and 1045% compared last year.

Hao YU, the founder and CEO of Dreame Technology, said "Dreame Technology is exploring the broader robotics ecology, dedicated to the application of robotics technology to various industries such as family, business, agriculture, healthcare, transportation, etc., and gradually evolving towards the broad robotics ecology, so that robots can serve the family and society more deeply."

To witness the next revolution in cleaning first-hand, and see the Dreame Roboticmower A1 in action, visit Dreame at IFA 2023. We are located in Hall: City Cube_A at Stand CCA-209 .

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

