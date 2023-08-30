THX Ltd. Announces New THX Interconnect Cables to Elevate Home Theater Entertainment

Designed in partnership with Pixelgen, cables provide reliable high-bandwidth signal delivery and full HDMI 2.1 functionality; Cables to be showcased at CEDIA Expo

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THX Ltd., a world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, today announced it is launching THX® Interconnect, designed in partnership with Pixelgen. THX Interconnect are a family of Ultra High Speed HDMI® 2.1 cables capable of delivering 100% uncompressed 48Gbps signaling to optimize the fidelity and reliability of nearly any sized or configured home theater system. THX is also relaunching its popular home theater installer THX® Certified Training series. Both will be highlighted in early September in Denver, Colorado at the CEDIA Expo.

"The THX mission is to empower high-fidelity entertainment, regardless of where and how consumers want to enjoy movies, music and games," said Jason Fiber, chief executive officer, THX Ltd. "The THX Interconnect cables ensure all home theater components work in harmony at the highest resolutions, regardless of the length. We are pleased to bring home theater enthusiasts around the globe this cost-effective and incredibly reliable new solution. We also look forward to reintroducing the THX Certified Training program which has been dormant for a few years but is back due to overwhelming demand from the home theater installation industry."

THX Interconnect cables are ideal for everyone who enjoys movies, music, gaming, sporting events, and streaming content at home over their TV, projector, or personal computer display. The cables come in nine lengths to meet the needs of nearly any setup, home theater, or private cinema. Utilizing Pixelgen's PXLGLASS™ Hybrid Fiber/Copper technology, the THX Interconnect cables maintain the smallest cable diameter possible regardless of length when crossing over from copper to long-reach optical fiber requirements, making installation and management easy and effective.

"The weakest home theater cabling link has the potential to bring down an entire system, and the end users viewing experience with it," said Jack MacDougall, founder, and chief executive officer, Pixelgen. "THX Interconnect cables have been tailored to give everyone optimal system stability, total HDMI 2.1 functionality, and the maximum 48G bandwidth passing through their system."

THX Interconnect Ultra High Speed HDMI cables support the maximum 8-10K resolutions at 60 frames per second, and include:

THX Interconnect (Copper) short-range cable for six sizes: 0.5m (1.64 ft), 1m (3.28 ft), 1.5m (4.92 ft), 2m (6.56 ft), 3m (9.84 ft), 5m (16.4 ft); and

THX Interconnect (Copper + Optical Fiber with embedded PXLGLASS™ Technology) long-range cable for three sizes: 7.6m (24.9 ft), 10m (32.8 ft), 15m (49.2 ft).

THX Interconnect cables are thin, flexible, and robust. With any signal transmission method (0.5-to-5m Copper-based or 7.6m-to-15m PXLGLASS Optical), each cable provides the following:

100% uncompressed high-speed signal delivery up to 8K60 48Gbps.

Total HDMI 2.1b Protocol Functionality including Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), Consumer Electronics Control (CEC), Dynamic HDR (High Dynamic Range), HDCP (High bandwidth Digital Content Protection) 2.X as well as all new gaming-centric features, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), QMS (Quick Media Switching), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and QFT (Quick Frame Transport).

Ultra High Speed HDMI® Cable Certification (HDMI 2.1b Category 3 for Optical lengths) with scannable official UHD label affixed to packaging.

Internally validated to THX® Certified 8K Interconnect Standards; maximized 8K HDMI equipment interoperability, in-system reliability, stringent fitness-to-application testing, hot-plugging, power sequencing and time-lapsed pixel error testing.

Smallest cable diameter possible, ensuring minimal bend radius and encouraging maximum flexibility without compromising reliable signal delivery.

Full product specifications are available here. Pricing ranges from USD $39.99 to $399.99. Products are expected to ship in late fall 2023. Preorder yours today, here. The THX Interconnect cables will be displayed at the CEDIA Expo, September 7-9, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center, Barco Residential Booth # 3901.

Also, at CEDIA Expo, THX will reintroduce its ever popular THX Certification Training for home theater installers, distributors, and enthusiasts. The first THX Level One trainings are expected to be held at CES in January and future CEDIA/ISE Expos. Trainings will be led by industry luminary Gerry Lemay who is the founder of the Home Acoustics Alliance (HAA) and president of Quest Acoustical Interiors and who has taught hundreds of key CEDIA industry courses over the years. The CEDIA session titled "THX: A Brief History and Way Forward" will be on September 6th from 8 am to noon PM Mountain Time in Mile High Ballroom 3B at the Colorado Convention Center. To sign up and for further details, please visit CEDIA Expo here.

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist's vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA (Achromatic Audio Amplifier)™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com , find us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and follow us on Twitter.

