The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Names wemlo® a Service Partner of the Year in 2023 NAMB Recognition Awards

The technology-first company that connects mortgage brokers to one of the nation's largest processing networks is recognized in the processing category for the second year in a row

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- wemlo®, the first third-party mortgage processing solution with an all-in-one digital platform, today announces it has once again been named a Service Partner of the Year for processing by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) in its 2023 Recognition Awards program.

Loan processing powerhouse wemlo is changing the game for mortgage brokers by combining highly qualified, customer-centric processing talent with easy-to-use technology. Since the company's acquisition in 2020, wemlo has helped hundreds of brokers across the United States increase productivity, manage bigger pipelines, and grow their business beyond what they thought they were capable of. As brokers across the country experience the benefits of wemlo's third-party processing services, the company continues to grow, seeing a 58% increase in Clear to Close (CTC) loans year-over-year in Q2 2023.

"Our mission at wemlo is to combine unparalleled service with industry-leading offerings to help our customers get effective results, fast. That's why we've continued to grow our processing team and expand our service offerings to meet the evolving needs of the broker channel," said Chelsea Balak, wemlo's VP of Operations. "We are honored to be named a NAMB Service Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year and are looking forward to serving more mortgage professionals who want freedom from the old, obsolete ways of processing."

The wemlo team is trained and highly proficient in more than a dozen loan products from over 30 leading lenders including Conventional, FHA, Jumbo, VA, USDA, Second Mortgage Resubmissions, Non-QM, DSCR & Bank Statement, Lower Credit Score, Specialized Borrower Assistance loans for lower credit score and down payment assistance, Manufactured Home and Construction loans, plus VA IRRRL, ITIN, 203(k) and FHA Streamline loans. Plus, the company is consistently adding processing services for new loan products and lender options to provide the flexibility mortgage brokers and loan originators need.

"We initially decided to use wemlo's processing services because they made it easy to integrate with our office's LOS system. We've now been working with wemlo for little over a year and they have done a great job of handling the loans that we have brought to them," said Ben Zoeller, Broker Owner and Loan Originator at Motto Mortgage First Down. "My team puts a lot on our processor's plate because we trust them to do their job effectively so we can focus on growing our pipeline. The wemlo team continuously makes sure that we are comfortable, addresses issues as they come, and provides an open, transparent line of communication. We definitely recommend using wemlo processing if you are ready to take your business to the next level."

Built with speed, efficiency, and security in mind, wemlo's award-winning loan processing technology seamlessly manages demand, allows for automation, and streamlines communication. Made for mortgage brokers and their loan originators, the wemlo platform features a secure borrower portal and unique brokerage dashboard which allows mortgage loan originators to access borrower information, monitor the status of any loan, securely upload documents, and more — all with a few clicks, making the entire mortgage transaction easier.

The processing company is currently authorized to do business in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C. For a full list of states and pricing information, visit www.wemlo.io/pricing.

To learn more about how wemlo can help mortgage brokerages and loan originators work more efficiently, book a 15-minute demo with a wemlo representative today.

About wemlo

wemlo® NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing company that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. Wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage®, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

