SGO, a Korean oil-less bearing manufacturer, to participate in FABTECH CHICAGO 2023 and showcase THEDVELON

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGO, a Korean oil-less bearing manufacturer, will participate in FABTECH CHICAGO 2023, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event to be held in Chicago, Illinois, from September 11th to 14th.

FABTECH is North America's largest international machinery event and one of North America's representative events held every year. At FABTECH CHICAGO 2023, SGO will showcase THEDVELON, which is a bearing with dispersed solid lubricant.

THEDVELON, a revolutionary bearing developed by SGO to differentiate from conventional bronze bearings, has gained market shares in the European markets due to its superior performance and cost-effectiveness compared to bronze bearings.

As a bimetallic bearing with external layer made of general structural steel and internal layer sintered with solid lubricant, it will be presented at FABTECH CHICAGO 2023 as sliding guide elements for molds and hydraulic presses.

The CEO of SGO said, "THEDVELON, developed by our company, is a bearing with excellent abrasion resistance and competitive price. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to introduce our innovative bearing to the world through FABTECH. We plan to actively promote our bearing to the event visitors."

Founded in 2000, SGO mainly manufactures oil-less bearings used in plastic injection molding machines, construction equipment, steel manufacturing facilities, and hydroelectric power plants. Its 'One-Stop Process' production system allows raw material purchasing, casting, material extrusion, and bearing processing all possible. As a company with excellent technological competitiveness that holds 16 domestic and international patents, it exports its products to more than 30 countries around the world, including the US, Japan, and Germany, which are major exporting and technologically advanced countries.

FABTECH CHICAGO 2023 in which SGO will be participating is North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event where you can meet with world-class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, find the tools to improve productivity, increase profits and discover new solutions to all of your metal fabricating needs. It is known as the most prestigious event in the metal fabricating industry, welcoming a total of more than 65,000 visitors from over 90 countries every year, and more than 1,500 companies are expected to participate in the event this year.

The upcoming events that SGO will participate in are as follows:

United States

Event Title: FABTECH 2023 (

Period: 2023.9.11-2023. 09.14

Venue: McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois

Event Title: Metalex Vietnam 2023 (

Period: 2023.10.4-2023.10.6

Venue: SECC, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Event Title: IPF Japan 2023 (

Period: 2023.11.28-2023.12.2

Venue: Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan

Event Title: Manufacturing Indonesia 2023 (

Period: 2023.12.6-2023.12.9

Venue: Jakarta International Expo, Jakarta, Indonesia

1) Event Title: Plastvision 2023 (

Period: 2023.12.7-2023.12. 11

Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India



2) Event Title: Excon 2023 (

Period: 2023.12.12-2023.12.16

Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India

2) Event Title: Excon 2023 (https://www.excon.in)
Period: 2023.12.12-2023.12.16
Venue: BIEC, Bengaluru, India

