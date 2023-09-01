Invisors ranks no. 25 on the Atlanta Business Chronicle 2023 Best Places to Work list

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Business Chronicle revealed that Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, is ranked no. 25 on its 2023 Best Places to Work list in the medium company category. The list represents companies in the metro-Atlanta area that successfully go above and beyond for their employees.

In a research-backed employee experience survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, Atlanta employees were surveyed on Invisors' work environment, people practices, and other matrices. Invisors' placement is based on the responses submitted by their employees.

"At the core of Invisors is our culture. We love to connect with each other both inside and outside of the workplace, as this makes us stronger as a team," shares Will Hardy, Partner at Invisors. "Whether we're cheering on the Braves together or enjoying an office lunch with our colleagues, it's a pleasure to spend time with our teammates. We are proud to be recognized on the Atlanta Best Places to Work list for the third consecutive year, and this award reaffirms our commitment to making Invisors an enjoyable and rewarding work environment."

The top scoring companies were honored at an event on August 31 and featured in a special section published by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com .

