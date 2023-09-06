Aurora Cannabis Partners with leading Brazilian company Herbarium to expand CBD Portfolio into Brazil

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Full-Spectrum, Single-Source 3% CBD Oil will be First Product to Launch

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis and Canada's largest medical cannabis company, today announced an expansion of its hemp-derived CBD portfolio into Brazil. In partnership with Herbarium, the leading Brazilian company in herbal medicine, Aurora will launch the company's full-spectrum, single-source 3% CBD oil, under the Herbarium brand. Now available under the direction of medical doctors, patients across Brazil have access to high quality CBD as part of their healthcare.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to continue our international expansion and bring quality CBD products to Brazilians alongside our partner, Herbarium, a trusted brand in the market," says Andre Jerome, EVP of Global Business Development at Aurora Cannabis. "Brazil has strong growth potential, and we look forward to leveraging our leadership in the market to further unlock key opportunities in South America."

The CBD oil is produced at Aurora's production facility in Uruguay, one of the only GMP-certified cannabis processing facilities in the country. Known for quality and reliability, Aurora is a leading global supplier of a complete portfolio of cannabis products, including CBD offerings, to 13 countries internationally.

Aurora is continuing to develop its range of CBD oil products and together with Herbarium, looks to expand their CBD offerings in Brazil over time.

For more information, visit Aurora Uruguay or Herbarium.

About Aurora:

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the launch and availability of a new CBD product in Brazil, the continuing development of the Company's range of CBD oil products, and the Company's leadership in Brazil and growth potential in the South American market.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated June 14, 2023 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.