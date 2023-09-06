Rezilion Recognized in Four Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports and the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment

Named SBOM Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Software Engineering and Representative Vendor for Vulnerability Assessment and Vulnerability Prioritization Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilion, an automated software supply chain security platform, today announced that the company has been included in four unique Gartner Hype Cycle reports and identified as a representative vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment" report.

"At Rezilion we strive to provide an end-to-end solution to software risk: from detection of all open-source, 3rd party and 1st party software (SBOM), through correlation with multiple software risk feeds to prioritization and remediation. We believe Gartner's recognition of Rezilion in all four Hype Cycle reports that cover these key components cements us as a competitive and relevant vendor helping organizations secure software holistically and efficiently," said Liran Tancman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rezilion.

Rezilion has been named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Software Engineering in the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) category and recognized in four major Gartner reports encompassing key coverage areas, including Hype Cycle for Software Engineering, 2023; Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2023; Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software, 2023; and Hype Cycle for IT Management Intelligence, 2023.

Gartner recognized Rezilion for the first time in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment as a Representative Vendor in the Vulnerability Assessment (VA) and Vulnerability Prioritization Technology (VPT) category for the company's software supply chain security solution.

"Exploitability; prevalence in malware and exploit kits; presence and configuration of existing security/compensating controls; asset context; and active exploitation by threat actors are critical qualifiers in assessing cyber risk," the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment explains.

Rezilion automatically provides complete visibility into third-party and Open Source Security (OSS) components, identifies detailed information on components' exploitability, and prioritizes and automatically remediates supply chain vulnerabilities, releasing only secure components for shipment to production. Rezilion maps the journey of components throughout the entire product lifecycle and technology stack for a holistic understanding of supply chain risk to secure the software delivered to customers.

"We are honored to be acknowledged as a representative vendor for the first year in the Gartner Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment highlighting the value identifying, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities for our customers against growing cyber threats and supply chain risks," said Liran Tancman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rezilion. "This recognition further validates the deep demand in the market for identifying, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities for our customers against growing cyber threats and software supply chain risks."

To learn more about Rezilion's Software Supply Chain Security solutions, please visit https://www.rezilion.com/solutions/software-supply-chain-security/ .

For information on Dynamic SBOM, click here: https://www.rezilion.com/platform/sca-dynamic-sbom/ .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

