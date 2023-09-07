ALDI Takes Shoppers Around the World with New Specially Selected Wine Collection

Ten premium wine bottles and new Specially Selected cheese hits ALDI shelves this September

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDI, one of America's fastest-growing retailers, is exclusively launching a new, premium wine collection under its 'Specially Selected' label. Available beginning September 8, most of the bottles are priced under $10 and pair perfectly with a variety of new Specially Selected cheese found at ALDI.

The Specially Selected Wine Collection is the culmination of 40+ years of experience ALDI has sourcing wine globally, partnering with more than 150 wineries from around the world. All ten bottles were thoughtfully selected by ALDI from longtime partners in distinctive regions including Côtes de Provence, Uco Valley and Marlborough, as well as new partners from respected vineyards in Rioja and Barossa Valley.

"Whether it's the perfect expression of what Napa Valley has to offer, or an ancestral vineyard nestled in the south of France, the Specially Selected Wine Collection gives consumers a premium tasting experience without the added costs," said Director of National Buying, Arlin Zajmi. "With the holiday season approaching, these wines are the perfect complement to special occasions like Friendsgiving, holiday parties and birthdays, offering guests a global getaway from the comfort of home."

In recent years, ALDI has seen double-digit growth on wine sales, and the launch of the Specially Selected Wine Collection is meant to meet shoppers' increasing appetite for premium items. The new collection joins the existing ALDI award-winning wine assortment of more than 110 items that are on shelf at any one time. To date, Wine Enthusiast has named seven ALDI wines as Best Buys, with ALDI Peaks and Tides Chardonnay scoring 91 points among reviewers.

The Specially Selected Wine Collection perfectly complements the new Specially Selected premium cheeses available at ALDI. An assortment of seven cheeses are available for under $5 and range from a well-balanced, earthy Farmhouse Blue Cheese Wedge to a rich Burrata made from fresh milk to the award-winning delicate flavored Mobay.

New Specially Selected wine offerings available year-round include:

Argentina : Uco Valley Malbec - $7.99

Italy : Alto Adige Pinot Grigio - $9.99

France : Côtes de Provence Rosé - $9.99

New Zealand : Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc - $9.99

California : Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - $14.99

New offerings available this season include:

Spain : Rioja Reserva - $8.99

Australia: Barossa Valley Shiraz - $9.99

Italy : DOCG Prosecco - $10.99

France : Sparkling Brut Rosé - $10.99

Canada: Icewine - $14.99

New Specially Selected wines will launch each season to complement the everyday collection and offer shoppers an opportunity to try new varietals from distinct wine regions.

The Specially Selected Wine Collection and cheese lineup will be available in ALDI stores* beginning September 8, and also available via curbside and delivery**. Check out the full lineup on aldi.us.

*ALDI alcohol is not sold in all U.S. stores due to state and local laws.

**Online alcohol delivery available where permitted by state and local laws.

About ALDI

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. For six years running, ALDI has been recognized as No. 1 in price according to the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to the dunnhumby® ©2023 Retailer Preference Index.

**According to Progressive Grocer's 2023 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.

