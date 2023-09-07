Crunch Fitness Franchisee Fitness Ventures Announces Annual 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb Challenge to Honor First Responders

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Ventures, one of the fastest growing Crunch Fitness franchisees, is gearing up to pay tribute to the heroic first responders who selflessly served on September 11, 2001, by hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb Challenge at all of its facilities nationwide in 18 states on Monday Sep 11.

Crunch Fitness 9/11 Stair Climb Remembrance Challenge (PRNewswire)

During the 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb Challenge, members, non-members, employees, first responders and the local community are invited to climb 110 flights of stairs or 2,071 steps, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. Every year on the 9/11 anniversary, local firefighters, dressed in full gear, utilize the Stairmasters at Crunch to honor the first responders who lost their lives on September 11th. This event aims to bring the communities together on a day dedicated to honor and remembrance. This tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of the FDNY, but also recognizes the efforts our local fire departments make on a daily basis.

"We believe it's essential to remember and pay tribute to the heroes who responded on September 11, 2001," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures. "By organizing the 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb Challenge at all of our clubs, we want to provide an opportunity for our members and communities to come together in unity and show our gratitude to these courageous individuals."

The event will be open to all fitness levels, and participants can choose their level of involvement, whether they climb a single flight of stairs or complete the full 110-story challenge. Fitness Ventures encourages all participants to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #CrunchStairChallenge to foster a sense of unity and remembrance across the nation.

For additional information and participating location lists, please contact Hiba Abduljawad at hiba@fitnessventuresllc.com, 407-360-6746.

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates in locations across eighteen different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures operates in some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

Website: www.fitnessventuresllc.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fitness-ventures-llc-crunch/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fitness Ventures