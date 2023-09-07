Genpact Named a Top Data Science Service Provider for 2023 by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) Research

Achieving #1 on the Maturity Index and #3 on Penetration propels Genpact into a Leader position

Recognition reflects Genpact's strength in data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced analytics to drive strategic business value for clients

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced its recognition as one of the "Top Data Science Service Providers 2023" by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) Research, a market research firm that specializes in leveraging the power of AI and data science to deliver powerful insights into today's markets.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

To empower businesses in making pivotal decisions, AIM Research presents the Penetration and Maturity (PeMa) Quadrant for Data Science Service Providers – an industry benchmark for companies to evaluate the competencies of leading providers. The assessment evaluates two core parameters: market Penetration (Pe) and service Maturity (Ma). Striking the right balance between these two criteria is integral to addressing client needs and capitalizing on potential revenue streams.

Genpact secured the first rank on the Maturity Index and the third position on the Penetration Index in the AIM Research 2023 PeMa quadrant, earning placement in the coveted Leaders quadrant. Additionally, Genpact's augmented intelligence capabilities, which is its unique ability to combine machine intelligence with human intelligence, topped the list of key competencies and differentiators of leading data science service providers.

"In this data and AI-driven era, businesses seek partners who can provide actionable insights to unlock efficiencies and fuel competitive growth," said Harsh Kar, Global Business Leader, Data and AI, Genpact. "Our recognition as a top Data Science Service Provider highlights our commitment to continuous development and investment in AI and data analytics. This enables us to support our clients to make quick, strategic decisions that drive outcomes in today's fast-paced environment."

The PeMa study is based on rigorous industry research designed to create the "Top Data Science Service Providers 2023" list to help businesses choose the right data science partner aligned with their needs and goals. This year, primary data came from 36 participating firms, focusing on key factors evaluating the capabilities of leading industry players that provide analytics or related services and their headway into the market.

Learn more about Genpact as a Top Data Science Service Provider 2023 and see the full report, here.

About Analytics India Magazine (AIM) Research

AIM Research (A subsidiary of Analytics India Magazine) provides rigorous, objective research and advisory to organizations that plans to achieve higher level of success with their analytics implementations. As AI and data science experts, AIM Research is pioneering advanced market research to shape the way companies make decisions. Our single, overriding goal is to equip our clients with the insights, advice and tools they need to create a well-oiled data driven enterprise. With a decade of experience under our belt, we are transforming how businesses use AI & data-driven insights to succeed. Visit us at https://aimresearch.co/

Analytics India Magazine chronicles technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science & big data by highlighting the innovations, players, and challenges shaping the future of India through promotion and discussion of ideas and thoughts by smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

