IEHP makes Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care for second year in a row

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ for the second year in a row, ranking 14th on the list.

Inland Empire Health Plan made Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care list for the second year in a row, ranking 14 out of 40. It is the third time the Rancho Cucamonga-based health organization has been honored in 2023 for its effective practices to ensure its team members and providers work in a positive, uplifting environment with personal and career growth benefits available year-round. (PRNewswire)

The Rancho Cucamonga-based, not-for-profit health organization joins other national companies on the list like Humana, Cleveland Clinic and Elevance Health.

This is the third time IEHP has been recognized in 2023 for effective practices to ensure its team members and providers work in a positive, uplifting environment with personal and career growth benefits available year-round. In June, IEHP was designated a Great Place To Work™; then in July, PEOPLE named the organization one of its 100 Companies That Care©, ranking in at No. 87.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized again as one of the country's best workplaces in health care," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP's chief executive officer. "This achievement reflects our organization's strong team culture and deep commitment to serving our community and one another."

IEHP's Chief People Officer Supriya Sood agreed.

"Our entire team is a vital component in the work we do to support our nearly 1.7 million IEHP members living and working in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties," she said. "From cultivating a strong culture of communication and recognition to offering employees a myriad of growth opportunities, IEHP strives to be the prime example of how to shape a positive workplace environment in one of the fastest growing areas in the state."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its list using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

According to IEHP employees surveyed:

92% said IEHP is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

96% say they felt good about the ways IEHP contributes to the community.

95% said IEHP has special and unique benefits and believed the company made them feel welcome upon employment.

94% said IEHP's facilities contribute to a good working environment, and they are proud to tell others they work for the organization.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry but the company that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: lower labor costs, higher standards of care, and happier employees."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Health Care," added Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in health care is vital for the success of leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite the innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

