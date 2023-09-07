Supports use of data analytics and technology to improve critical transportation infrastructure

Contract drives efficient travel and commerce via traffic management systems

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to operate and maintain Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and manage traffic operations for Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, a division of the Florida Department of Transportation. Jacobs will operate, manage and maintain more than 500 miles of ITS-connected roadway infrastructure across the state.

Jacobs to Manage Intelligent Transportation System for Florida’s Turnpike (PRNewswire)

Under the five-year, $28 million contract, Jacobs will deliver a broad range of engineering, monitoring and support services. With full-time staff in place at turnpike locations, Jacobs will manage traffic operations, perform traffic engineering services, operate and manage ITS infrastructure including maintenance contracts, network and data security.

Jacobs also will manage contingency plans and response for emergencies and weather events and work with Florida's Turnpike Enterprise to consider and evaluate advanced data systems to improve safety and mobility on the transportation network. These systems promote safe and efficient travel and freight transport and apply innovative operating technology to assist motorists.

"Our 30-year relationship with Florida's Turnpike Enterprise combines innovative program management with advanced transportation technology," said Jacobs People and Places Solutions Americas South Senior Vice President and General Manager Katus Watson. "Together we bring the enterprise tools and knowledge to make travel smarter, safer and more connected for Florida's residents and visitors."

Florida's Turnpike Enterprise has demonstrated its commitment to a safer and more connected future for road transportation. As an early adopter of transportation technologies, the Enterprise has developed and built a research facility known as SunTrax, dedicated to the discovery, development and adoption of tools designed to enhance safe and efficient travel. Construction on Florida's Turnpike began in the mid-1950s. The tollway network now handles more than three million motorist trips a day from Orlando to cities along the state's Atlantic coast.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

media@jacobs.com

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs