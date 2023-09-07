OKX and Circle Jointly Announce Leading-Edge USDC Experience on OKX Wallet and OKX DEX Aggregator

Launching today and continuing until October 5 , OKX and Circle's joint 'USDC Zero Network Fee Campaign' enables OKX Wallet's Smart Account users to enjoy zero network fee transactions

The OKX DEX aggregator becomes one of the first decentralized exchanges to enable USDC cross-chain swaps across Ethereum , Avalanche, Arbitrum and OP Mainnet, with support for more blockchains expected soon

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a global leading Web3 technology company, and Circle Internet Financial (Circle), a global fintech firm and issuer of USDC, today jointly announced cutting-edge USDC features on the OKX Wallet and OKX DEX aggregator, marking a new milestone in the Web3 landscape. OKX and Circle are enabling USDC transactions without network fees and integrating the OKX DEX aggregator with Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP).

The 'USDC Zero Network Fee Campaign' enables OKX Wallet's Smart Account users to conduct USDC transactions without network fees from September 7 to October 5, 2023, with further details available here . OKX Wallet's Smart Account feature, powered by account abstraction technology and launched on August 2, 2023, enables seamless transactions across multiple blockchains using stablecoins like USDC.

The integration of the OKX DEX aggregator with Circle's CCTP, a permissionless on-chain utility that enables USDC to move natively between blockchains, provides a more streamlined experience for users trading USDC pairs. The integration also marks a significant step towards cross-chain USDC utility across Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum and the OP Mainnet ecosystems. As new CCTP routes become available, the OKX DEX aggregator is expected to support additional blockchains for USDC cross-chain functionality.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "OKX is committed to improving usability and accessibility for users in the Web3 space, and now users have an even better experience as they interact and transact using USDC. In addition, users can conduct gas-free transactions without network fees using OKX Wallet's recently launched Smart Account and seamlessly exchange USDC across various networks via the built-in swap feature."

Circle Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy Dante Disparte said: "Circle is delighted to improve access to DeFi with CCTP and innovative gas abstraction features built on USDC in order to streamline user experiences, pioneer transformative change in finance and drive greater adoption of blockchain-powered technology."

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. : The world's most powerful, secure and versatilewallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. : A multi-chain, cross-chainexchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains. : A powerfulplatform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the issuer of USDC and EUROC - highly liquid, interoperable, and trusted money protocols on the internet. Circle's open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations to run their internet-scale business, whether it is making international payments, building globally-accessible Web3 apps or managing their internal treasury. Learn more at https://circle.com .

